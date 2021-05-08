 Skip to main content
Cool runnings: Carlisle's Alyssa Dyson feeling the rhythm at the perfect time, winning 100 hurdles gold in strong day at Stan Morgan Invite
HS Track & Field

Cool runnings: Carlisle's Alyssa Dyson feeling the rhythm at the perfect time, winning 100 hurdles gold in strong day at Stan Morgan Invite

Jack Roddick Invitational 19.JPG (copy)

Carlisle’s Alyssa Dyson, seen here in the 2019 Jack Roddick Invitational, is hitting her groove of late. She PR'd in the 100 hurdles Tuesday with a 15.22, then ran 15.35 in Saturday's Stan Morgan Invitational for gold.

 Sentinel file

Get to know more about the 2021 Thundering Herd with inside information from one of their own.

CARLISLE — Whatever doubts might have been creeping in about two weeks ago have receded deep into the recesses of Alyssa Dyson’s brain.

The Carlisle senior had two of her best performances this week in the 100 hurdles, just in time for the postseason which begins next weekend with the Mid-Penn Championships in Chambersburg.

Dyson ran a 15.35 Saturday at her last Stan Morgan Invitational, held on the home track of Carlisle’s Ken Millen Stadium. It followed a personal best Tuesday against Cumberland Valley when she ran a 15.22.

The PR and Saturday’s gold-medal performance are a welcomed boost of confidence for the senior, who had an impressive day all around.

“I was hoping to get under that [PR] today, but I felt a little bit fatigued,” Dyson said before her final race, the 4x400. “We had a workout two days ago. So, I was happy with my time.”

She was also in the middle of the Thundering Herd’s 4x100 relay win (50.18) and bronze in the 4x400 (4:06.88) to end the night. And she added a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (48.04).

Carlisle’s girls won their home invitational handily, scoring 99 points to beat Cumberland Valley’s 78. Dyson was one of several hurdlers and jumpers to have big days for the home team.

The boys finished fourth with 45.33 points behind Shippensburg (77), Cumberland Valley (76) and Cedar Crest (47).

Dyson said she turned the corner two weeks ago. She struggled in the season’s first weeks. She knew she was in the same boat as other runners — all of them had lost the 2020 season due to the pandemic as well, so it was understandable many of them were not racking up new PR’s as readily. But it was still a mental struggle.

“I was kind of losing hope a little bit,” Dyson said. “But two weeks ago, things starting clicking for me.”

Clicking, for Dyson, meant finding her rhythm. Hurdling was not the problem, she said. Her form was solid. But the yards in between each jump were the problem.

“Hurdling, for me, it’s kind of like a rhythm,” Dyson said. “And my rhythm was really gallop-y — I felt like I was galloping, not running. So, I was just kind of getting the rhythm, and then once I clicked on the rhythm I could just start sprinting it. And it felt good.”

The fix came from head coach Ed Boardman, who took the cross country runner out of her comfort zone and placed her on the 4x100 team. Dyson said it was so she could work on her speed and focus on her running form.

The payoffs have been sudden and, most importantly, very welcome.

Dyson has her eyes set on two goals, of varying difficulties: breaking sub-15.0 in the 100 hurdles, and breaking the school record in the event of a 14.76.

“I don’t know if it’s possible, I’m gonna try,” she said. “Two weeks ago I was running 16-flat, and on Tuesday I ran a 15.22. So, I’ve dropped .8 in the last week, so I’m pretty confident I can drop more.”

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

