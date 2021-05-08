Cool runnings: Carlisle's Alyssa Dyson feeling the rhythm at the perfect time, winning 100 hurdles gold in strong day at Stan Morgan Invite

The boys finished fourth with 45.33 points behind Shippensburg (77), Cumberland Valley (76) and Cedar Crest (47).

Dyson said she turned the corner two weeks ago. She struggled in the season’s first weeks. She knew she was in the same boat as other runners — all of them had lost the 2020 season due to the pandemic as well, so it was understandable many of them were not racking up new PR’s as readily. But it was still a mental struggle.

“I was kind of losing hope a little bit,” Dyson said. “But two weeks ago, things starting clicking for me.”

Clicking, for Dyson, meant finding her rhythm. Hurdling was not the problem, she said. Her form was solid. But the yards in between each jump were the problem.

“Hurdling, for me, it’s kind of like a rhythm,” Dyson said. “And my rhythm was really gallop-y — I felt like I was galloping, not running. So, I was just kind of getting the rhythm, and then once I clicked on the rhythm I could just start sprinting it. And it felt good.”

The fix came from head coach Ed Boardman, who took the cross country runner out of her comfort zone and placed her on the 4x100 team. Dyson said it was so she could work on her speed and focus on her running form.