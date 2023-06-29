With the book officially closed on the 2023 high school track and field season, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Girls Track and Field Team which includes a Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Track Athlete of the Year

Jill Sydnor, sr., Shippensburg

Wearing a proverbial target after she sprinted to state 400-meter gold as a junior, Sydnor welcomed the challenge and excelled throughout the spring. The University of Iowa commit surged to another Mid-Penn title before finishing second and fourth in the 400 at the district and state meets, where she posted times that topped her championship performances from a year earlier. 2022 All-Sentinel Track Athlete of the Year.

Field Athlete of the Year

Adeline Woodward, jr., Trinity

An admittedly slow start to the postseason turned into a run to remember for the Shamrocks’ high-flying junior. Woodward missed the pole vault medal stand at the Mid-Penn championships with a ninth-place finish, but she rallied to win the District 3 Class 2A title the following week and pushed state champion Lilyana Carlson of Bermudian Springs all the way to a jump-off to decide the title. In her spare time, Woodward took up the long jump and earned a District 3 medal with an eighth-place finish. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

First Team

100-meter dash – Bella Sadler, sr., Red Land: Mid-Penn 10th place; District 3-3A qualifier

200-meter dash – Quincey Robertson, so., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn fourth place

400-meter dash – Jill Sydnor, sr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A runner-up; PIAA fourth place.

800-meter run – Ashley Pines, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A champion; state qualifier.

1,600-meter run – Lila Shore, so., Trinity: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-2A runner-up; state qualifier.

3,200-meter run – Jocelyn Saultz, fr., Mechanicsburg: Mid-Penn third place

100-meter hurdles – Molly Kimmel, so., Boiling Springs: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A 16th place.

300-meter hurdles – Kate Chaplin, so., Camp Hill: Mid-Penn 17th place; District 3-2A runner-up; state qualifier.

400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Ashley Ross, Quincey Robertson, Catherine Tiday, Riley Ebersole): Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third place; PIAA-3A 12th place

1,600-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Ashley Ross, Ashley Pines, Quincey Robertson and Riley Ebersole): Mid-Penn champions; District 3-3A runners-up; PIAA runners-up

3,200-meter relay – Carlisle (Maeve Evans, Ana Bondy, Savannah Oakes, Emily Leatherman): Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A fifth place; state qualifiers

Shot put – Kyra Love, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third place; PIAA seventh place

Discus – Maria Clark, jr., Mechanicsburg: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A third place; PIAA fourth place

Javelin – Kelsey Trumble, jr., Carlisle: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A eighth place

Long jump – Alicia So, jr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn sixth place

Triple jump – Shaeli McGeary, so., Red Land: Mid-Penn eighth place

High jump – Jasmina Nicholson, jr., East Pennsboro: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A ninth place

Pole vault – Adeline Woodward, jr., Trinity: Mid-Penn tied ninth place; District 3-2A champion; PIAA runner-up

Second Team

100-meter dash – Gabby Welter, so., Red Land

200-meter dash – Riley Ebersole, sr., Cumberland Valley

400-meter dash – Cassie Nugin, so., Cedar Cliff

800-meter run – Anna Lehman, so., Northern.

1,600-meter run – Ana Bondy, fr., Carlisle

3,200-meter run – Faith Evans, sr., Mechanicsburg

100-meter hurdles – Carly Lewis-McKay, sr., East Pennsboro

300-meter hurdles – Annika Barrett, so., Northern.

400-meter relay – Red Land (Gabby Welter, Jadeyn Snyder, Sophia Foland, Bella Sadler)

1,600-meter relay – Trinity (Lila Shore, Caroline Cunningham, Sara Crowell, Frances Maury)

3,200-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Meryn Boardman, Ellie Heilman, Kennedy Lauer, Juliana Graziano)

Shot put – Emily Sheffe, jr., Carlisle

Discus – Lexy Brady, sr., Mechanicsburg

Javelin – Maddie Lemley, sr., Northern

Long jump – Maddie Cappabianco, so., Camp Hill

Triple jump – Ella Letersky, jr., East Pennsboro

High jump – Julianna Prokop, jr., Trinity

Pole vault – Marlayna Concannon, sr., Red Land

Honorable mentions

SPRINTS/HURDLES – Amanda Delevan, so., Boiling Springs; Kyra Dillon, sr., Mechanicsburg; Sophia Felix, jr., Boiling Springs; Gracie Hivner, so., East Pennsboro; Cassie Nugin, so., Cedar Cliff; Kaelyn Rauhut, jr., Boiling Springs; Sefa Setuagbe, so., Cumberland Valley.

DISTANCE – Ellie Chamberlin, so., Boiling Springs; Haylee Erme, sr., Boiling Springs; Inga Parfeni, so., Carlisle.

THROWS – Sarah Bradley, sr., Northern; Clara Dellinger, sr., Boiling Springs; Lauryn Hose, fr., Northern; Aubrey Orsinger, so., Cumberland Valley; Esther Reed, fr., Big Spring; Amya Sopp, jr., East Pennsboro

JUMPS/VAULTS — Bryn Kilroy, sr., Trinity; Juliana Prokop, jr., Trinity; Aubrey Stuckey, fr., Northern.