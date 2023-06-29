With the book officially closed on the 2023 high school track and field season, it’s time to hand out some awards.
Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Girls Track and Field Team which includes a Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.
Track Athlete of the Year
Jill Sydnor, sr., Shippensburg
Wearing a proverbial target after she sprinted to state 400-meter gold as a junior, Sydnor welcomed the challenge and excelled throughout the spring. The University of Iowa commit surged to another Mid-Penn title before finishing second and fourth in the 400 at the district and state meets, where she posted times that topped her championship performances from a year earlier. 2022 All-Sentinel Track Athlete of the Year.
People are also reading…
Field Athlete of the Year
Adeline Woodward, jr., Trinity
An admittedly slow start to the postseason turned into a run to remember for the Shamrocks’ high-flying junior. Woodward missed the pole vault medal stand at the Mid-Penn championships with a ninth-place finish, but she rallied to win the District 3 Class 2A title the following week and pushed state champion Lilyana Carlson of Bermudian Springs all the way to a jump-off to decide the title. In her spare time, Woodward took up the long jump and earned a District 3 medal with an eighth-place finish. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
First Team
100-meter dash – Bella Sadler, sr., Red Land: Mid-Penn 10th place; District 3-3A qualifier
200-meter dash – Quincey Robertson, so., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn fourth place
2023 All-Sentinel Boys Track and Field Team: Cumberland Valley's Butler, East Pennsboro's Swope shine
400-meter dash – Jill Sydnor, sr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A runner-up; PIAA fourth place.
800-meter run – Ashley Pines, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A champion; state qualifier.
1,600-meter run – Lila Shore, so., Trinity: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-2A runner-up; state qualifier.
3,200-meter run – Jocelyn Saultz, fr., Mechanicsburg: Mid-Penn third place
100-meter hurdles – Molly Kimmel, so., Boiling Springs: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A 16th place.
300-meter hurdles – Kate Chaplin, so., Camp Hill: Mid-Penn 17th place; District 3-2A runner-up; state qualifier.
400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Ashley Ross, Quincey Robertson, Catherine Tiday, Riley Ebersole): Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third place; PIAA-3A 12th place
1,600-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Ashley Ross, Ashley Pines, Quincey Robertson and Riley Ebersole): Mid-Penn champions; District 3-3A runners-up; PIAA runners-up
3,200-meter relay – Carlisle (Maeve Evans, Ana Bondy, Savannah Oakes, Emily Leatherman): Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A fifth place; state qualifiers
Shot put – Kyra Love, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third place; PIAA seventh place
Discus – Maria Clark, jr., Mechanicsburg: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A third place; PIAA fourth place
Javelin – Kelsey Trumble, jr., Carlisle: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A eighth place
A bronze medal for Cumberland Valley's Kyra Love and a strong start for Trinity highlighted the first day of the District 3 Track and Field Championships.
Long jump – Alicia So, jr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn sixth place
Triple jump – Shaeli McGeary, so., Red Land: Mid-Penn eighth place
High jump – Jasmina Nicholson, jr., East Pennsboro: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A ninth place
Pole vault – Adeline Woodward, jr., Trinity: Mid-Penn tied ninth place; District 3-2A champion; PIAA runner-up
Second Team
100-meter dash – Gabby Welter, so., Red Land
200-meter dash – Riley Ebersole, sr., Cumberland Valley
400-meter dash – Cassie Nugin, so., Cedar Cliff
800-meter run – Anna Lehman, so., Northern.
1,600-meter run – Ana Bondy, fr., Carlisle
3,200-meter run – Faith Evans, sr., Mechanicsburg
100-meter hurdles – Carly Lewis-McKay, sr., East Pennsboro
300-meter hurdles – Annika Barrett, so., Northern.
400-meter relay – Red Land (Gabby Welter, Jadeyn Snyder, Sophia Foland, Bella Sadler)
1,600-meter relay – Trinity (Lila Shore, Caroline Cunningham, Sara Crowell, Frances Maury)
3,200-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Meryn Boardman, Ellie Heilman, Kennedy Lauer, Juliana Graziano)
Shot put – Emily Sheffe, jr., Carlisle
Discus – Lexy Brady, sr., Mechanicsburg
Javelin – Maddie Lemley, sr., Northern
Long jump – Maddie Cappabianco, so., Camp Hill
Triple jump – Ella Letersky, jr., East Pennsboro
High jump – Julianna Prokop, jr., Trinity
Pole vault – Marlayna Concannon, sr., Red Land
Honorable mentions
SPRINTS/HURDLES – Amanda Delevan, so., Boiling Springs; Kyra Dillon, sr., Mechanicsburg; Sophia Felix, jr., Boiling Springs; Gracie Hivner, so., East Pennsboro; Cassie Nugin, so., Cedar Cliff; Kaelyn Rauhut, jr., Boiling Springs; Sefa Setuagbe, so., Cumberland Valley.
DISTANCE – Ellie Chamberlin, so., Boiling Springs; Haylee Erme, sr., Boiling Springs; Inga Parfeni, so., Carlisle.
THROWS – Sarah Bradley, sr., Northern; Clara Dellinger, sr., Boiling Springs; Lauryn Hose, fr., Northern; Aubrey Orsinger, so., Cumberland Valley; Esther Reed, fr., Big Spring; Amya Sopp, jr., East Pennsboro
JUMPS/VAULTS — Bryn Kilroy, sr., Trinity; Juliana Prokop, jr., Trinity; Aubrey Stuckey, fr., Northern.
Watch The Sentinel's plays of the year from the 2022-23 high school sports season
Look back at some of the memorable moments from the high school sports season captured by members of The Sentinel’s sports staff.
Camp Hill's girls soccer team enjoyed a breakout season under first-year head coach Alex Panuccio. With a lineup featuring two freshmen and fo…
Boiling Springs' field hockey program made history on an undefeated run to the program's first state title in 2022.
Mechanicsburg and Palmyra had butted heads as Mid-Penn Keystone foes throughout the field hockey season. The Cougars won one of the two regula…
Highlight: Bardo beats the buzzer to lift Mechanicsburg over Warwick in district boys basketball tournament
With a new coach and a new-look starting lineup, Mechanicsburg's boys basketball team marched into March, reaching the District 3 semifinals a…
Trinity's boys basketball season included a division title, a trip to the Mid-Penn championship game, the program's 19th District 3 crown and …
Cedar Cliff entered the girls basketball season with high expectations after making a run to the state semifinals in 2022.
Layton Schmick's decorated wrestling career at Carlisle ended with a bang.
For the first time in program history, Trinity's boys lacrosse team reached the top of the Mid-Penn mountain this spring.
Camp Hill baseball had reached the state baseball semifinals six times, and the Lions turned each appearance into a win.
Northern ended the softball season in style.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross