With the book officially closed on the 2023 high school track and field season, it’s time to hand out some awards.
Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Boys Track and Field Team, which includes a Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year
Joseph Butler, sr., Cumberland Valley
Butler’s breakout campaign included a slew of individual accolades – among them, silver medals in the 800-meter run in the Mid-Penn and District 3 meets – as well as a hand in the Eagles’ Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 3A championship performances in the 4x800-meter relay and a district title in the 4x400-meter relay. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year
People are also reading…
Breckin Swope, jr., East Pennsboro
Swope saved some of his best pole vault performances for the biggest moments of the season. After clearing 16 feet in the final dual meet of the regular season, Swope ascended to Mid-Penn gold and claimed the District 3 Class 3A title. He capped his season with a third-place finish at the state meet, improving on his seventh-place finish as a sophomore. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
Boys and Girls Coach of the Year
Mike Sassin, Shippensburg
Sassin’s girls captured the Mid-Penn Colonial title with a 6-0 record in the division and a 7-0 record overall while the Greyhound boys finished 5-2 overall with a 5-1 mark in the division. Individually, Sassin’s contingent collected six Mid-Penn medals, including one title, and produced five District 3 qualifiers.
First Team
100-meter dash – Evan Schriver, fr., Cedar Cliff: Mid-Penn 12th place; District 3-3A qualifier.
200-meter dash – Henry Notarfrancesco, jr., Mechancisburg: Mid-Penn 13th place.
400-meter dash – Darian Crim, jr., Carlisle: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third place; state qualifier
800-meter run – Joseph Butler, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A runner-up; state qualifier
1,600-meter run – Tommy Crum, sr., Boiling Springs: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A 16th
3,200-meter run – Kevin Shank, sr., Carlisle: District 3-3A third place; state qualifier
110-meter hurdles – Seth Beardsley, jr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A 13th place
300-meter hurdles – Kern Singh, so., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn 10th place; District 3-3A 15th place
400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Jackson Colonna, Kadin Sodmont, Keaune Green, Jeremiah Nelson): Mid-Penn seventh place.
1,600-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Nate Frederick, Jordan Tiday, Joseph Butler, Kadin Sodmont): Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A champions; PIAA-3A 10th place
3,200-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Andrew Hampton, Jordan Tiday, Khush Patel, Joseph Butler): Mid-Penn champions; District 3-3A champions; PIAA-3A 12th place
Shot put – Ridge Crispino, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn ninth place; District 3-3A eighth place.
Cumberland Valley 4x800, East Penn's Swope, Cedar Cliff's Dorrell, Northern's Durika win Mid-Penn track and field titles
Discus – Griffin Huffman, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A fifth place; PIAA fourth place
Javelin – Ethan Dorrell, sr., Cedar Cliff: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A fifth place; PIAA 3A 13th place.
Long jump – Trae Kater, sr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A ninth
Triple jump – Spencer Edey, sr., Shippensburg: District 3-3A fifth place; state qualifier
High jump – Ben Kimmel, sr., Boiling Springs: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A fourth place; PIAA ninth place
Pole vault – Breckin Swope, jr., East Pennsboro: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A champion; PIAA-3A third place
Second Team
100-meter dash – Jeremiah Nelson, sr., Cumberland Valley
200-meter dash – Kadin Sodmont, sr., Cumberland Valley
400-meter dash – Nate Frederick, sr., Cumberland Valley
800-meter run – Spencer Nolan, sr., Mechanicsburg
1,600-meter run – Andrew Hampton, jr., Cumberland Valley
3,200-meter run – Cohen Manges, sr., Mechanicsburg
110-meter hurdles – Ethan Marcin, sr., East Pennsboro
300-meter hurdles – Xavier Rodriguez, jr., Shippensburg
400-meter relay – Cedar Cliff (Kahvon Williamson, Erik Schriver, Preston Dent, Evan Schriver)
1,600-meter relay – Mechanicsburg (Henry Notarfrancesco, Carter Paul, Spencer Nolan, Dominic Iacone)
3,200-meter relay – Carlisle (Darian Crim, Ryan Brody, Andrew Diehl, Kevin Shank)
Shot put – Spencer Siegel, jr., Northern
Discus – Josh Durika, so., Northern
Javelin – Paulie Pretopapa, jr., Carlisle
Long jump – London Dodson, jr., Carlisle
Triple jump – Felipe Castro Gomez, sr., Shippensburg
High jump – Ben Reichenbach, sr., Mechanicsburg
Pole vault – Joe Ryan, sr., Northern
Honorable mentions
SPRINTS/HURDLES – Maddox Dinh, jr., Camp Hill; Terrence Steele, jr., Carlisle; Trey Weiand, sr., Trinity;
DISTANCE – Isaac Burd, so., Trinity; Auden Fitz, sr., Red Land; Andrew Namatka, jr., East Pennsboro; Connor Petula, jr., Boiling Springs.
THROWS – Dakota Campbell, sr., East Pennsboro; Ted Lechthaler, sr., Mechanicsburg; Ty King, sr., Cumberland Valley; Logan Newman, so., East Pennsboro; Patrick Reed, sr., Shippensburg; Levi Stewart, jr., Big Spring
JUMPS/VAULTS – Ben Martin, so., Cedar Cliff; Graison Michajluk, sr., Shippensburg
Watch The Sentinel's plays of the year from the 2022-23 high school sports season
Look back at some of the memorable moments from the high school sports season captured by members of The Sentinel’s sports staff.
Camp Hill's girls soccer team enjoyed a breakout season under first-year head coach Alex Panuccio. With a lineup featuring two freshmen and fo…
Boiling Springs' field hockey program made history on an undefeated run to the program's first state title in 2022.
Mechanicsburg and Palmyra had butted heads as Mid-Penn Keystone foes throughout the field hockey season. The Cougars won one of the two regula…
Highlight: Bardo beats the buzzer to lift Mechanicsburg over Warwick in district boys basketball tournament
With a new coach and a new-look starting lineup, Mechanicsburg's boys basketball team marched into March, reaching the District 3 semifinals a…
Trinity's boys basketball season included a division title, a trip to the Mid-Penn championship game, the program's 19th District 3 crown and …
Cedar Cliff entered the girls basketball season with high expectations after making a run to the state semifinals in 2022.
Layton Schmick's decorated wrestling career at Carlisle ended with a bang.
For the first time in program history, Trinity's boys lacrosse team reached the top of the Mid-Penn mountain this spring.
Camp Hill baseball had reached the state baseball semifinals six times, and the Lions turned each appearance into a win.
Northern ended the softball season in style.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross