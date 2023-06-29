With the book officially closed on the 2023 high school track and field season, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Boys Track and Field Team, which includes a Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year

Joseph Butler, sr., Cumberland Valley

Butler’s breakout campaign included a slew of individual accolades – among them, silver medals in the 800-meter run in the Mid-Penn and District 3 meets – as well as a hand in the Eagles’ Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 3A championship performances in the 4x800-meter relay and a district title in the 4x400-meter relay. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year

Breckin Swope, jr., East Pennsboro

Swope saved some of his best pole vault performances for the biggest moments of the season. After clearing 16 feet in the final dual meet of the regular season, Swope ascended to Mid-Penn gold and claimed the District 3 Class 3A title. He capped his season with a third-place finish at the state meet, improving on his seventh-place finish as a sophomore. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Boys and Girls Coach of the Year

Mike Sassin, Shippensburg

Sassin’s girls captured the Mid-Penn Colonial title with a 6-0 record in the division and a 7-0 record overall while the Greyhound boys finished 5-2 overall with a 5-1 mark in the division. Individually, Sassin’s contingent collected six Mid-Penn medals, including one title, and produced five District 3 qualifiers.

First Team

100-meter dash – Evan Schriver, fr., Cedar Cliff: Mid-Penn 12th place; District 3-3A qualifier.

200-meter dash – Henry Notarfrancesco, jr., Mechancisburg: Mid-Penn 13th place.

400-meter dash – Darian Crim, jr., Carlisle: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third place; state qualifier

800-meter run – Joseph Butler, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A runner-up; state qualifier

1,600-meter run – Tommy Crum, sr., Boiling Springs: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A 16th

3,200-meter run – Kevin Shank, sr., Carlisle: District 3-3A third place; state qualifier

110-meter hurdles – Seth Beardsley, jr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A 13th place

300-meter hurdles – Kern Singh, so., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn 10th place; District 3-3A 15th place

400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Jackson Colonna, Kadin Sodmont, Keaune Green, Jeremiah Nelson): Mid-Penn seventh place.

1,600-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Nate Frederick, Jordan Tiday, Joseph Butler, Kadin Sodmont): Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A champions; PIAA-3A 10th place

3,200-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Andrew Hampton, Jordan Tiday, Khush Patel, Joseph Butler): Mid-Penn champions; District 3-3A champions; PIAA-3A 12th place

Shot put – Ridge Crispino, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn ninth place; District 3-3A eighth place.

Discus – Griffin Huffman, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A fifth place; PIAA fourth place

Javelin – Ethan Dorrell, sr., Cedar Cliff: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A fifth place; PIAA 3A 13th place.

Long jump – Trae Kater, sr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A ninth

Triple jump – Spencer Edey, sr., Shippensburg: District 3-3A fifth place; state qualifier

High jump – Ben Kimmel, sr., Boiling Springs: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A fourth place; PIAA ninth place

Pole vault – Breckin Swope, jr., East Pennsboro: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A champion; PIAA-3A third place

Second Team

100-meter dash – Jeremiah Nelson, sr., Cumberland Valley

200-meter dash – Kadin Sodmont, sr., Cumberland Valley

400-meter dash – Nate Frederick, sr., Cumberland Valley

800-meter run – Spencer Nolan, sr., Mechanicsburg

1,600-meter run – Andrew Hampton, jr., Cumberland Valley

3,200-meter run – Cohen Manges, sr., Mechanicsburg

110-meter hurdles – Ethan Marcin, sr., East Pennsboro

300-meter hurdles – Xavier Rodriguez, jr., Shippensburg

400-meter relay – Cedar Cliff (Kahvon Williamson, Erik Schriver, Preston Dent, Evan Schriver)

1,600-meter relay – Mechanicsburg (Henry Notarfrancesco, Carter Paul, Spencer Nolan, Dominic Iacone)

3,200-meter relay – Carlisle (Darian Crim, Ryan Brody, Andrew Diehl, Kevin Shank)

Shot put – Spencer Siegel, jr., Northern

Discus – Josh Durika, so., Northern

Javelin – Paulie Pretopapa, jr., Carlisle

Long jump – London Dodson, jr., Carlisle

Triple jump – Felipe Castro Gomez, sr., Shippensburg

High jump – Ben Reichenbach, sr., Mechanicsburg

Pole vault – Joe Ryan, sr., Northern

Honorable mentions

SPRINTS/HURDLES – Maddox Dinh, jr., Camp Hill; Terrence Steele, jr., Carlisle; Trey Weiand, sr., Trinity;

DISTANCE – Isaac Burd, so., Trinity; Auden Fitz, sr., Red Land; Andrew Namatka, jr., East Pennsboro; Connor Petula, jr., Boiling Springs.

THROWS – Dakota Campbell, sr., East Pennsboro; Ted Lechthaler, sr., Mechanicsburg; Ty King, sr., Cumberland Valley; Logan Newman, so., East Pennsboro; Patrick Reed, sr., Shippensburg; Levi Stewart, jr., Big Spring

JUMPS/VAULTS – Ben Martin, so., Cedar Cliff; Graison Michajluk, sr., Shippensburg