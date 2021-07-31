2021 All-Sentinel Girls Track & Field Team: Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis anchored Bubblers to gold, Athlete of the Year nod

With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Athlete of the Year
First Team
Anna Chamberlin, jr., mid-distance, Boiling Springs: Chamberlin ran the third leg of the Bubbler’s gold-medal 4x800 relay and anchored the 4x400 bronze-medal run. The Boiling Springs junior also placed 11th in the 800, .06 seconds off teammate Ellis’ pace.
Riley Ebersole, so., sprints/relays, Cumberland Valley: The 3A 4x400 relays ran through the Eagles, and for the girls, Ebersole brought CV home all season long. Making her debut campaign on the track, Ebersole anchored the Eagles’ silver-medal run at states (3:57.23) and medaled individually in the 400 for sixth place (58.10 seconds).
Annika Hummel, sr., pole vault, Mechanicsburg: A stress fracture in her planting foot couldn’t even slow Hummel down. The Wildcat senior capped her high school career with a fifth-place clearing at states which followed standing atop the podium the Saturday prior for District Three gold.
Ella Boback, jr., sprints/jumps, Carlisle: What couldn’t Boback do this season? While the junior sprinted to sixth in the 200 at states in 25.33 seconds, she also finished sixth in the District Three Class 3A long jump and contributed to Carlisle’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Adeline Woodward, fr., pole vault, Trinity: The only freshman on this year’s All-Sentinel First Team, Woodward shined on the biggest stages in her debut season. Following an 11-0 clearing that claimed gold at the District Three Class 2A championships, Woodward backed up her elite performance at states, notching sixth place at 10-6 at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
District 3 Track & Field Notebook: Facing first stiff challenge, Carlisle's Alyssa Dyson passes test with gold in 3A girls 100 hurdles
Alyssa Dyson, sr., hurdles/relays, Carlisle: It must be a Thundering Herd trend. Dyson, along with Boback, ran the gauntlet in multiple events. The Carlisle senior bucked to a seventh-place finish at states in the 100 hurdles which followed gold at districts. Additionally, Dyson contributed to the 4x100 and 4x400 relays at districts and also competed individually in the 300 hurdles.
Ashley Pines, so., mid-distance/relays, Cumberland Valley: Pines kicked the Eagles’ second leg in the 4x400 quartet that captured silver at the state championships. Outside of her silver medal, Pines cruised to 10th in the 800 at states after a bronze-medal run at the District Three Championships a week earlier.
Ally Richwine, jr., jumps, Carlisle: The sub-par traction inside SU’s Heiges Field House didn’t provide much leeway for Richwine in the Class 3A state championship high jump, but the Carlisle junior didn’t let that deter her from taking her place on the podium. Using a 5-3 clearing, Richwine cascaded over the bar for a sixth-place finish. Richwine also got her shoes sandy in long jump at the district championships, where she finished ninth.
Mia Boardman, jr., sprints/relays, Cumberland Valley: Tack on another Eagle from the award-winning 4x400 group — Boardman sprinted as the third leg for CV. Like Ebersole, she also ran in the 400 at states but placed 17th. She clocked a fifth-place time at districts.
Olivia Walter, jr., distance, Mechanicsburg: Walter didn’t miss a beat in her junior campaign. While she didn’t medal at states, taking 11th in the 1,600, she did take home some District Three hardware thanks to a fourth-place navigation of the track in 5:00.97.
HS Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls win Mid-Penn Championship team title; Carlisle girls tie for second as a team
Honorable Mentions
Sophia Felix, fr., relays, Boiling Springs; Katryn Yocum, sr., relays, Boiling Springs; Reagan Eickhoff, so., relays, Boiling Springs; Kara Dale, sr., relays, Boiling Springs; Sydney Manns, sr., relays, Cumberland Valley; Cora Heilman, jr., hurdles, Cumberland Valley; Hope McKenney, jr., distance, Mechanicsburg; Makayla Decker, sr., throws, Northern; Marlayna Concannon, so., pole vault, Red Land; Anne Spila, sr., jumps, Trinity; Ella Cloak, jr., relays, Trinity; Frances Maury, fr., relays, Trinity; Elizabeth Levin, sr., relays, Trinity; Caroline Cunningham, fr., relays, Trinity.
Cards produced by Joshua Vaughn.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by the sports staff at the end of each season with the input of area coaches as needed. Stats and information provided by the teams or from the information provided to The Sentinel throughout the year.