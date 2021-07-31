2021 All-Sentinel Girls Track & Field Team: Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis anchored Bubblers to gold, Athlete of the Year nod

Ella Boback, jr., sprints/jumps, Carlisle: What couldn’t Boback do this season? While the junior sprinted to sixth in the 200 at states in 25.33 seconds, she also finished sixth in the District Three Class 3A long jump and contributed to Carlisle’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Adeline Woodward, fr., pole vault, Trinity: The only freshman on this year’s All-Sentinel First Team, Woodward shined on the biggest stages in her debut season. Following an 11-0 clearing that claimed gold at the District Three Class 2A championships, Woodward backed up her elite performance at states, notching sixth place at 10-6 at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Alyssa Dyson, sr., hurdles/relays, Carlisle: It must be a Thundering Herd trend. Dyson, along with Boback, ran the gauntlet in multiple events. The Carlisle senior bucked to a seventh-place finish at states in the 100 hurdles which followed gold at districts. Additionally, Dyson contributed to the 4x100 and 4x400 relays at districts and also competed individually in the 300 hurdles.