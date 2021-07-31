2021 All-Sentinel Boys Track & Field Team: CV's Jaisingh capped career with 2 state titles and Athlete of the Year honors

Jon Barrett, sr., throws, Northern: A district and state runner-up in the discus, Barrett whisked a 164-11 throw at districts before topping that in his states showing, adding an additional 11 feet and draping his second silver medal in two weeks around his neck.

Spencer Edey, so., jumps, Shippensburg: Edey is the youngest of the Shippensburg jumps trio, but that never fazed the sophomore standout. Edey competed in the triple and long jump at states, snagging the last spot at the podium in triple jump (eighth place) and taking 17th in long jump. The week prior, at districts, he sprung to a pair of bronze-medal jumps.

Jack Shulenberger, sr., throws, Big Spring: Shulenberger can throw the pigskin a country mile on the gridiron, so it’s no secret why his success carried over to javelin. Alongside teammate and childhood friend Austin Long, Shulenberger launched two medal-worthy throws between districts and states. The senior took home bronze at districts and seventh in states action.