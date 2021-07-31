2021 All-Sentinel Boys Track & Field Team: CV's Jaisingh capped career with 2 state titles and Athlete of the Year honors

With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Athlete of the Year
Boys and Girls Coach of the Year
Derek Hockenberry, Cumberland Valley: With a gold-medal run from his boys 4x400 team and a silver-medal performance from the girls 4x400 team at the PIAA Championships, Hockenberry's teams ended the season in style. Individually under Hockenberry’s direction, CV’s Jaisingh sprinted to state gold in the 400, David Williams jetted to fourth in the same event and the list goes on. The boys team also earned third-place honors as a team.
First Team
Dakota Arana, jr., jumps, Shippensburg: If you go 2-for-3 at the plate in baseball, that’s a pretty good night. If you go 2-for-3 in gold medals in high jump, that’s even better. Arana took home District 3 and state championship bragging rights in this year’s high jump events, only missing out on the top spot at the Mid-Penn meet, where he claimed silver. The Greyhound junior cleared 6-6 and 6-4 to reach the top of podium.
David Williams, sr., sprints/relays, Cumberland Valley: It was another noteworthy year for the CV sprinter. Williams served as another key piece to the Eagles’ state-winning 4x400 relay quartet, serving as the anchor leg. He also kicked for fourth in the state 400 (48.83 seconds), finishing .78 ticks behind teammate Jaisingh.
Brody Myers, sr., pole vault, Camp Hill: A state fourth-place finisher in 2019, Myers set the bar higher in his 2021 campaign. The Lions’ star concluded his high school career with silver at states, clearing 14-6, and only trailing Lakeview’s Isaac Lightcap, who he tied with for fourth in 2019. Myers defended his 2019 District Three Class 2A title, vaulting to a 15-0 clearance. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
PIAA Track & Field: Cumberland Valley's 4x400 relay team wins surprise gold in Class 3A; Eagles girls nab second
Jacob Cramer, sr., jumps, Shippensburg: Cramer is known for swishing a 3-pointer on the hardwood but he can let the sand fly in triple jump as well. The Greyhound senior leaped to District Three silver (45-9.75) and state fourth (45-9.75). His silver-medal performance helped propel Shippensburg to a District Three Class 3A team gold.
Danny Britten, jr., hurdles, Trinity: Everyone loves a good underdog story. Britten entered the Class 2A state championships in the bottom tier of seed times in the 110 hurdles. His 15.33 second preliminary time stamped his ticket to the finals, where he shaved off another .17 seconds, earning him state silver.
Jon Barrett, sr., throws, Northern: A district and state runner-up in the discus, Barrett whisked a 164-11 throw at districts before topping that in his states showing, adding an additional 11 feet and draping his second silver medal in two weeks around his neck.
Spencer Edey, so., jumps, Shippensburg: Edey is the youngest of the Shippensburg jumps trio, but that never fazed the sophomore standout. Edey competed in the triple and long jump at states, snagging the last spot at the podium in triple jump (eighth place) and taking 17th in long jump. The week prior, at districts, he sprung to a pair of bronze-medal jumps.
Jack Shulenberger, sr., throws, Big Spring: Shulenberger can throw the pigskin a country mile on the gridiron, so it’s no secret why his success carried over to javelin. Alongside teammate and childhood friend Austin Long, Shulenberger launched two medal-worthy throws between districts and states. The senior took home bronze at districts and seventh in states action.
Colson Cutting, so., sprints/relays, Cumberland Valley: There’s another CV 4x400 relay member on the list. Despite joining track to train for soccer, Cutting had quite the debut campaign as he served as the quartet’s third leg in the 4x400 and kicked an eighth-place pacing of the track in the 400 at districts.
Austin Long, sr., throws, Big Spring: The Grove City College football commit also got the job done in javelin for the Bulldogs. Long and Shulenberger went back and forth most of the season in regard to placing at events but Long took the upper-hand at states, finishing sixth. He claimed fourth at districts with a throw of 169-7.
Honorable Mentions
Jake Brungard, jr., sprints, Camp Hill; Luke Noss, jr., hurdles/relays, Cumberland Valley; Wade Shomper, jr., throws, Cumberland Valley, Nick Mangold, jr., pole vault, Cumberland Valley; Syrell Burgos, jr., sprints, East Pennsboro; Breckin Swope, fr., pole vault, East Pennsboro; Isaiah Houser, sr., sprints, Shippensburg; Dalton Foore, sr., throws, Shippensburg.
Cards produced by Joshua Vaughn.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by the sports staff at the end of each season with the input of area coaches as needed. Stats and information provided by the teams or from the information provided to The Sentinel throughout the year.