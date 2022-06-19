Track and Field: Shippensburg's Dakota Arana nabs gold in high jump at New Balance Nationals

Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana entered Sunday’s boys championship high jump at the New Balance Nationals at historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia as the 25th seed in a 26-athlete flight.

He walked out as the top dog.

Arana, who claimed his second straight PIAA Class 3A gold medal last month at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium, was crowned national champion with a winning jump of 6-9, edging Reign Winston (Westerville, Ohio) and Sean Kaminski (Huron, Ohio) for the top honor. Kaminski, who placed third, was the top seed entering Sunday’s competition.

Greyhound teammates Jillian Syndor and Spencer Edey also competed in the girls championship 400 meters and boys rising starts long jump, respectively. Syndor placed 29th with a time of 57.37 seconds while Edey snagged 27th with a mark of 19-5 1/4.

Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley had some representation with PIAA gold medalist Wade Shomper throwing in both the boys championship discus and shot put. Shomper opened his New Balance Nationals bow with a 16th-place finish in the discus, reaching a mark of 167-3. He concluded his weekend performance Sunday in the shot put with a measure of 59-3 ½ and a 10th-place tally. The CV girls 4x400 relay team of Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole also struck 16th place Sunday with a time of 3:59.36.

Other local notables included Carlisle’s Brock Shughart, who launched a throw of 171-6 in the boys championship javelin throw, good enough for 14th. East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope nabbed 16th in the championship pole vault at 13-9 ¼ and Northern’s Rebecca Tirko finished 10th in the rising stars triple jump at 36-11 and managed a 37th-place mark in rising stars long jump at 16-7 ¼.

Trinity's Adeline Woodward, who competed in the girls rising stars pole vault Friday, did not score.

