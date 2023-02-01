'This is my home': Carlisle student-athletes celebrate National Signing Day

Carlisle’s EZ Thomas was uncertain about his future toward the end of his junior year. The Herd’s multi-sport athlete, with dreams of playing college football, saw those dreams cloud as the communication with prospective college football programs quieted.

“It was getting real quiet,” he said, “and I was starting to lose hope a little bit.”

But his hope was restored. The interest picked up over the spring and summer, and it accelerated when he put together an All-State season at corner for a Thundering Herd team that returned to the district playoffs.

Wednesday afternoon, Thomas signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and to study marketing, joining 17 other Carlisle athletes who were recognized for their next-level commitments in Gene Evans Gymnasium.

“This is my home,” Thomas said as the athletes’ parents and friends flooded the gym floor to take photos and celebrate the moment. “I grew up here in Carlisle, watching all the Carlisle players. It’s been a dream of mine just to be able to come from here and play at the next level. “I’m starting to take it all in.”

Wednesday’s ceremony gave the athletes a chance to take in the moment while putting behind a recruiting process that involved months of decision-weighing and countless correspondences with college coaches.

“It’s a big stress off my shoulders,” said Layton Schmick, who signed to wrestle and study speech pathology at East Stroudsburg University. “I don’t have to worry about keeping in contact with all these coaches. I’m just settling down, knowing that I’m at a school that has a great wrestling program, a great speech program. It’s just great knowing that I’m where I need to be.”

For some of the athletes recognized Wednesday, the intended destinations sat over state lines. Baseball player Dorian Stroud signed to play at RIT. He made his first visit to the New York campus during a snowstorm. For field hockey player Calyn Clements, the Dickinson College campus, less than a mile from Gene Evans Gymnasium, felt right.

“A lot of my friends who went to Dickinson from Carlisle, they say it’s a totally separate world when you’re on campus,” Clements said.

Carlisle field hockey boasted the most signees Wednesday. Joining Clements on the floor for the ceremony, and later for photos, were field hockey teammates Alexis Bear (York College), Ashlyn Boykin (Virginia Wesleyan), Molllie Best (Bridgewater College) and Macenzie Mulholland (Shippensburg University).

“I’m just really excited for all of us,” said Mulholland, a goalkeeper. “It’s going to be so much fun to watch them at the next level.”

Maria Franjicic, signed to play soccer and study biology at George Mason University. She’ll join her club teammate, Boiling Springs’ Molly Starner on the Patriots' group of incoming freshmen.

‘We always had the thought that it would just be so cool. We’ve played together since I think we were 8 years old.”

Four Carlisle girls basketball players signed to play at the next level, including Yaz Abu-Aiadeh (University of Pittsburgh at Bradford), Ryleigh Poole (Alvernia University), Gia Ryan (Juniata College) and Rhyan Mitchell (Millersville University), as their shared senior season winds down.

“We know time is valuable and our time is limited,” Mitchell said. “We’re making the next couple game, the next couple practices worth our while.”

Wednesday’s signees also included Thomas Nelson (football, Pennsylvania Western University), Blake Eiserman (men's soccer, Central Penn College), Matthew Serafin (men’s lacrosse, University of Mary Washington), Henry Smith (baseball, Gettysburg College) and Jayde Thomas (track and cross country, York College). Wednesday’s group comprised Carlisle’s largest in a signing day event.

