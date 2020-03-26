You are the owner of this article.
There's no such thing as bored: Sentinel-area teams and athletes try and motivate, entertain during quarantine
Cumberland Valley head football coach Josh Oswalt is just one coach keeping his players active and motivated during quarantine.

We're all cooped up in self-isolation and smashing our faces against the window dreaming about being out in the world again.

Days like today on social media would typically be filled with scheduling updates, in-game updates and perhaps some videos or photos of the action. 

Instead, everyone has to find ways to stay busy, active and engaged.

Several schools, athletes and coaches have turned to social media to have fun and stay connected since all PIAA sports shut down two weeks ago. Various coaches are trying to keep their players motivated through training challenges, teams are taking on opponents in competitions across social media, and some athletic departments are making us feel nostalgic.

Some AD's and coaches are asking for favorite moments throughout the seasons or favorite memories, and some teams are sharing adorable baby photos in a guessing game.

Here are just a few of our favorite examples of how athletes, coaches and teams are staying busy digitally through a tough time:

1. You gotta get to work, work, work

New Cumberland Valley football head coach Josh Oswalt has been assigning "homework" for his players during the quarantine period and has gotten a lot of kids tweeting back at him what they've been doing to stay active. Some of them have even gotten a little creative with how they create weights or do exercises. #PuttingInWork

2. Put in work and row that boat

The #PuttingInWork challenge has caught on with the Mechanicsburg boys lacrosse team and girls field hockey team — with their own twist. The girls team is offering lunch with head coach Tonya Brown on the first day of summer for the player who has the most unique way of staying active. #RowTheBoat

3. Honoring Greyhound seniors

With senior seasons likely cut short, the Shippensburg athletic department asked Twitter followers on Thursday to share photos of senior athletes whose final year won't be the longest one. #springsportseniorathletes

4. 'Great Scott!'

Trying to lift spirits and keep their local communities connected digitally, some athletic departments have gotten in on trying to get sports communities involved and having a bit of fun. Mechanicsburg, Red Land and Big Spring all asked for everyone's favorite sports memories, and it's a really fun trip through time.

5. What year was that again?

Mechanicsburg cross country and track and field has been showcasing some track pictures from the past and has been honoring senior athletes who are hoping they can have some sort of season to compete in.

Find them on Facebook here.

6. Bend it like Billman

With all the downtime, it's only natural to perfect some of the skills you have or have been working on. Case in point, Cumberland Valley boys soccer head coach Matt Billman's awesome juggling over a roof. That's called leading by example.

7. I challenge you ... on Twitter

Since games can't be played, the Central Dauphin boys lacrosse team has been challenging their opponents in wall ball. Trinity was first up, and now CD is taking on Chambersburg. #WallBallChallenge

8. Who's that Poke- ... Senior!

The Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team has been doing a pretty fun and adorable challenge: Guess That Senior. The name speaks for itself. This is a really cute one to check out.

9. Let me make you a collage

Finding out favorite memories from the players are sometimes even more memorable than spectators and parents. Cedar Cliff boys basketball head coach Tigh Savercool asked his players to share some of their favorite memories, and what they're doing to stay active. They've created visuals sharing the mini-Q&A's to keep the community connected.

10. No March Madness, no problem

What do you do without March Madness? You make your own, of course. Both Big Spring boys basketball head coach Jason Creek and Cumberland Valley boys basketball head coach David Vespignani each challenged their teams to hit a ton of baskets — for the Bulldogs it was 100,000 baskets in three weeks. #bigspringmarchmadness#EagleShotMakers

11. That spotlight is bright

To honor their seniors, the Camp Hill boys basketball team has been doing Senior Spotlights, a small bio of the athlete and what they've done for the Lions. Some highlighted seniors so far include Connor Trumpy and Jake Perry.

​Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

