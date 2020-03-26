There's no such thing as bored: Sentinel-area teams and athletes try and motivate, entertain during quarantine

We're all cooped up in self-isolation and smashing our faces against the window dreaming about being out in the world again.
Days like today on social media would typically be filled with scheduling updates, in-game updates and perhaps some videos or photos of the action.
Instead, everyone has to find ways to stay busy, active and engaged.
Several schools, athletes and coaches have turned to social media to have fun and stay connected since all PIAA sports shut down two weeks ago. Various coaches are trying to keep their players motivated through training challenges, teams are taking on opponents in competitions across social media, and some athletic departments are making us feel nostalgic.
Some AD's and coaches are asking for favorite moments throughout the seasons or favorite memories, and some teams are sharing adorable baby photos in a guessing game.
Here are just a few of our favorite examples of how athletes, coaches and teams are staying busy digitally through a tough time:
1. You gotta get to work, work, work
New Cumberland Valley football head coach Josh Oswalt has been assigning "homework" for his players during the quarantine period and has gotten a lot of kids tweeting back at him what they've been doing to stay active. Some of them have even gotten a little creative with how they create weights or do exercises. #PuttingInWork
Challenge accepted! I assigned “homework” for the boys to make the most of their #familytime this weekend during our non workout days. Expect some footage coming your way tomorrow as we move into week #2 of our at home workouts! #puttinginwork @CVHS_Football https://t.co/9NnpeVU59U— J Oswalt (@coachoswalt) March 23, 2020
2. Put in work and row that boat
The #PuttingInWork challenge has caught on with the Mechanicsburg boys lacrosse team and girls field hockey team — with their own twist. The girls team is offering lunch with head coach Tonya Brown on the first day of summer for the player who has the most unique way of staying active. #RowTheBoat
MASD FH time for some social distance team building! @abc27Sports #puttinginthework Share your pictures of putting in the skills from home! Winner for the most unique gets lunch with Coach the first day of summer! Drawling for everyone that post! $25 from @LongstrethUSA— MASH Field Hockey (@mashfieldhockey) March 22, 2020
ROLL CALL!!!! Everyone out there doing good? Any one need anything? Any players out working hard, tag us, we want to see the work happening. #RowTheBoat— Coach Hopkins (@MASH_BlaxCoach) March 20, 2020
3. Honoring Greyhound seniors
With senior seasons likely cut short, the Shippensburg athletic department asked Twitter followers on Thursday to share photos of senior athletes whose final year won't be the longest one. #springsportseniorathletes
Ship Athletes and @Mid_Penn- let's start a thread to honor Spring Sport Seniors. Reply to this message with name, photo, and sport. Also, use #springsportseniorathletes— Ship Athletics (@SasdAthletics) March 26, 2020
4. 'Great Scott!'
Trying to lift spirits and keep their local communities connected digitally, some athletic departments have gotten in on trying to get sports communities involved and having a bit of fun. Mechanicsburg, Red Land and Big Spring all asked for everyone's favorite sports memories, and it's a really fun trip through time.
We have a few weeks off of sports, so what do we do? Let’s have some fun! What is everyone’s favorite Wildcat sports moment that you remember?— Wildcat Athletics (@GoMechanicsburg) March 13, 2020
With the gloomy weather, social distancing, and all the unknowns. Let’s brighten the first day of spring by sharing your favorite Red Land athletic sports moments!— Red Land Athletics (@RedLand_AD) March 19, 2020
OK Bulldogs, we've been cooped up (see what I did there!) for a week. Let's have some online fun. Share out your favorite Bulldog sports photo from the Spring 2019 season through Winter 2020. We'll pick ten of them and have a some fun with them next week. pic.twitter.com/MZWlJUa3IK— Big Spring Bulldogs Athletics (@BulldogsBig) March 23, 2020
5. What year was that again?
Mechanicsburg cross country and track and field has been showcasing some track pictures from the past and has been honoring senior athletes who are hoping they can have some sort of season to compete in.
Find them on Facebook here.
6. Bend it like Billman
With all the downtime, it's only natural to perfect some of the skills you have or have been working on. Case in point, Cumberland Valley boys soccer head coach Matt Billman's awesome juggling over a roof. That's called leading by example.
Way to go Coach @MrAdamMyers!! - Man of the Match with 45 more juggles today! @CVEaglesSoccer day 2 results...Man City 101 and Liverpool 78. Using my downtime to perfect my skills.#AllTogetherStrong https://t.co/rCCn7IN0H4 pic.twitter.com/FnovA5lWSM— Matt Billman (@CoachBillman70) March 18, 2020
7. I challenge you ... on Twitter
Since games can't be played, the Central Dauphin boys lacrosse team has been challenging their opponents in wall ball. Trinity was first up, and now CD is taking on Chambersburg. #WallBallChallenge
Not the type of game we originally planned on playing but excited to compete!— CD Rams Lacrosse (@CDRamsLacrosse) March 20, 2020
CD vs Trinity Wall Ball Challenge
Team with the most twitter videos/pics/tags of players completing the challenge wins.
Check email/team app for instructions
Go Rams!@trinityboyslax pic.twitter.com/hjADDYGVrE
8. Who's that Poke- ... Senior!
The Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team has been doing a pretty fun and adorable challenge: Guess That Senior. The name speaks for itself. This is a really cute one to check out.
It’s time to play a guess who game featuring our seniors!— CV Girls Lacrosse (@CVgirlslax) March 23, 2020
Each day we’ll post a baby photo of one of our seniors & you can see if you are able to guess who it is! Then the next day, we will reveal the senior & some information about them!
Now, can you guess our first senior? pic.twitter.com/6HghWq9rw7
9. Let me make you a collage
Finding out favorite memories from the players are sometimes even more memorable than spectators and parents. Cedar Cliff boys basketball head coach Tigh Savercool asked his players to share some of their favorite memories, and what they're doing to stay active. They've created visuals sharing the mini-Q&A's to keep the community connected.
While we're all cooped up, find out how the Colt 🏀 players are occupying their time and what their favorite memory is from this past season! pic.twitter.com/lmUquAPVwG— Tigh Savercool (@tsave31) March 26, 2020
10. No March Madness, no problem
What do you do without March Madness? You make your own, of course. Both Big Spring boys basketball head coach Jason Creek and Cumberland Valley boys basketball head coach David Vespignani each challenged their teams to hit a ton of baskets — for the Bulldogs it was 100,000 baskets in three weeks. #bigspringmarchmadness#EagleShotMakers
Thanks @CoachVes717, we have started our Madness! 🏀⛹️♂️🏀⛹️♂️ pic.twitter.com/vd2UYgu92X— Jason Creek (@coach_creek) March 18, 2020
Sometimes you just have to make the best out of the situation you’ve been dealt! Today we are starting the CV March Madness Shooting Competition! For the next 3 weeks our guys will get shots up on there own with the goal of 1000 made! Time to get started! #EaglePride 🦅 pic.twitter.com/StRREVDnyH— David Vespignani (@CoachVes717) March 15, 2020
11. That spotlight is bright
To honor their seniors, the Camp Hill boys basketball team has been doing Senior Spotlights, a small bio of the athlete and what they've done for the Lions. Some highlighted seniors so far include Connor Trumpy and Jake Perry.
LION SPOTLIGHT: CONNOR TRUMPY @CTrumpy Co-Captain, 1st Team Mid Penn Capital Division, 17.2 points per game, 1,042 career points (16th All-Time In Boys School History) 670 career rebounds, 134 career blocks. #LionPride #GoLions pic.twitter.com/1C4ZCgFgji— Camp Hill Boys Basketball (@CHLionsHoops) March 26, 2020
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Sometimes you just have to make the best out of the situation you’ve been dealt! Today we are starting the CV March Madness Shooting Competition! For the next 3 weeks our guys will get shots up on there own with the goal of 1000 made! Time to get started! #EaglePride 🦅 pic.twitter.com/StRREVDnyH— David Vespignani (@CoachVes717) March 15, 2020
Thanks @CoachVes717, we have started our Madness! 🏀⛹️♂️🏀⛹️♂️ pic.twitter.com/vd2UYgu92X— Jason Creek (@coach_creek) March 18, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.