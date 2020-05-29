The rush to return: Our takes on how Alabama, Colorado and Pennsylvania have handled the shutdown and upcoming reopening

Especially right now, when sports writers around the country are working to find stories to fill their pages, it’s easy to become hyperfocused on what’s happening in just one of our states. But this project gave all three of us interesting insight on how each state is handling the return of athletics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith (Colorado Springs Gazette): Alabama is most intriguing to me in regards to their initial response and reopening plan. The AHSAA was the first of our three states to cancel spring sports, and the sixth state nationally to pull the plug with very few COVID-19 cases in the state. Now they will be one of the first state-wide reopenings come June 1. We know football is a different beast in the south. Is it bold to presume AHSAA’s early reaction in canceling spring sports was done with hope that the state would get the virus under control so they could be the first to reopen, and therefore be ready to begin summer football on time? Regardless of reason, I hope the health and safety of athletes and coaches are prioritized above getting back on the gridiron.