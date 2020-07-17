The COVID-19 Impact: Without fundraising revenue from concession stands, booster clubs could face difficult choices

For CV lacrosse, the impact was not dramatic. The booster club had no major purchases planned this year, and they refunded about 80% of booster club dues to parents once expenses like insurance and administrative costs were paid for. They also used some of their reserve funds to cover those costs.

For Big Spring, however, the loss of the football season — or even the inability to have fans at games and therefore sell food and drinks on Friday nights — could have ramifications for all sports and what the booster club typically does for each of them.

Fundraising efforts go to an end-of-the-school-year all sports banquet, where Athlete of the Year awards and $1,000 scholarships to one male and one female athlete are given out. Each team is also given a stipend based on the number of athletes on the team, which coaches can use to purchase whatever they need — a rebounding machine for basketball, warm-up jackets, a new blocking sled, etc. Some of the money can also go back to the booster club to purchase something like a new refrigerator for the concession stands, Paulus said.

Without that revenue, Paulus said there might have to be changes in how much teams get or what the awards banquet looks like.