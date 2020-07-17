The COVID-19 Impact: Without fundraising revenue from concession stands, booster clubs could face difficult choices

Hot dogs. Hamburgers. Hot chocolate. Soup. Nachos.
Concession stands are a staple of the high school football experience. On a warm night early in the season, a cold drink and a cheeseburger can hit the spot. As the temperature dips, the hot chocolate and a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup — and an extra blanket or two — can fight off the chill for a few hours.
They are as central to the Friday Night Lights experience as the marching band, tailgating and cheerleaders.
But they also serve as crucial fundraising opportunities for teams and schools.
Big Spring’s booster club president, Ellie Paulus, said they typically bring in about $2,000 per home game during the football season at Bulldog Stadium, where the walking taco is the main attraction. That money covers about 75% of the fundraising money fall sports earn in a given year, she said.
“Football is our biggest money maker,” Paulus said. “The rest comes from winter [primarily wrestling and basketball].”
The COVID-19 Impact: In pandemic and economic downturn, high school teams face challenges with fundraisers, if they have any at all
Concession stands are most common at football and basketball games. Some other local teams in other sports have concessions — Northern has one of the local baseball scene’s better setups — but they are few and far between.
Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse is one of a handful of non-football teams that has its own concession stand at its turf field at Eagle View Middle School. But the team doesn’t make the same amount as football does, Cumberland Valley’s boys lacrosse booster club president Rob Long said. In a typical season, concessions account for maybe 15% of the booster club’s fundraising revenue, he said.
“The only reason that number would be that high is the grocery stores historically gave us gift cards,” Long said. “That, in effect, is a donation of free food. We use that to buy food, the expense is zero.”
Long is also the president of CV’s youth lacrosse program and said revenue from concession sales is more like 30-40% of the program’s fundraising revenue, in part because there are about 130 kids in the youth program and Saturday lacrosse is more of an event, with multiple clubs showing up to play multiple games in one day.
Lacrosse, like all spring sports, was canceled this season. Even before the announcement, grocery stores didn’t offer the free gift cards this season, Long said. So, parents donated nonperishable food during the preseason. Those goods were donated to local food banks when the season was canceled, Long said.
“We would’ve had a few thousand dollars from concessions at the high school level,” said Long, who estimates they would’ve totaled $2,000 in concession revenue with a full spring season.
Schools have different structures for their booster clubs. Like many, Cumberland Valley has individual booster clubs for most of its sports. Big Spring has one booster club that works for all of its teams.
The COVID-19 Impact: Q&A with booster club presidents on their role and how the pandemic is impacting fundraising efforts
The different setups mean the loss of concessions impact schools and programs differently.
For CV lacrosse, the impact was not dramatic. The booster club had no major purchases planned this year, and they refunded about 80% of booster club dues to parents once expenses like insurance and administrative costs were paid for. They also used some of their reserve funds to cover those costs.
For Big Spring, however, the loss of the football season — or even the inability to have fans at games and therefore sell food and drinks on Friday nights — could have ramifications for all sports and what the booster club typically does for each of them.
Fundraising efforts go to an end-of-the-school-year all sports banquet, where Athlete of the Year awards and $1,000 scholarships to one male and one female athlete are given out. Each team is also given a stipend based on the number of athletes on the team, which coaches can use to purchase whatever they need — a rebounding machine for basketball, warm-up jackets, a new blocking sled, etc. Some of the money can also go back to the booster club to purchase something like a new refrigerator for the concession stands, Paulus said.
Without that revenue, Paulus said there might have to be changes in how much teams get or what the awards banquet looks like.
“If we have no fall — we have a savings from last year,” Paulus said. “If we have no fall, I think we’re just going to have to decide what to do with it.”
The COVID-19 Impact: The plans, unique summer schedule and costs of high school offseason workouts in a pandemic
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
