The COVID-19 Impact: When pandemic ends, Zoom, other technology will remain in college coaches' recruiting toolbelt

Livestreams and film

There is little football coaches can watch right now, and if the high school football season follows the same path as the PSAC and Centennial, there will be precious little film for Fordyce and Maciejewski to review.

It has played a large role in recruiting for baseball, softball and basketball right now, mainly because high school athletes are competing in at least a handful of AAU or showcase events after states opened up to varying degrees in recent months.

“There’s a huge influx of data and metrics” in recruiting and in use for our team during the year, Jones said. “Kids are making videos, all of those companies have app versions where it can connect to the machine that’s collecting the data.”

“They are learning that coaches are just one human, we can’t see anything, so when they’re able to market themselves, we’re able to follow them a little more closely,” Van Scyoc said.

Jones can’t scout how a player handles a strikeout or an error like he could in person, but Rapsodo and other analytical video tools provide him and his staff with exit velocities for hitters, spin rates for pitchers and more. It makes up at least a little ground.