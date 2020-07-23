The COVID-19 Impact: When pandemic ends, Zoom, other technology will remain in college coaches' recruiting toolbelt

Recruiting high school athletes was not meant to be done at home.
That’s not how college coaches fill out their rosters on a yearly basis, especially during the summer months which tend to be a busy time in the recruiting schedule.
Unable to travel to games or visit high school athletes at home, and unable to host them at prospect camps or for campus visits, their recruiting efforts have boiled down to watching film and holding Zoom calls with prospects.
It is, like everything else these last five months, a strange new world rife with challenges and changes.
“There are only so many conversations we can have on 'The Last Dance' or the latest Netflix release, so it's more about finding creative ways to stay connected,” Dickinson men’s basketball coach Alan Seretti said.
If necessity is the mother of invention, then the coronavirus might be sparking an evolution in college recruiting that will last beyond the pandemic’s duration.
A year-round endeavor
Many college coaches about now would be hosting prospect camps. They’d be updating spreadsheets and whiteboards with names of high school prospects they’re targeting. They’d be hosting players on campus during open recruiting periods, hoping to sway a 16- or 17-year-old to join their program.
Some, like baseball and softball, would be traversing the state and region for weekend showcase tournaments. The same for basketball coaches and the summer AAU circuit.
“The summer and the fall are the busiest times for us to be on the road and working camps and hosting camps,” Shippensburg baseball coach Matt Jones said.
“We typically recruit every weekend from Memorial Day … to the third week in July,” SU softball coach Alison Van Scyoc said. “We’ll go everywhere from Richmond, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and obviously Pennsylvania.”
For both coaches, they’d be a month removed from scouting the District 3 and PIAA playoffs, a crucial time to catch the area’s best under high-stress situations.
For football, the spring and summer months are a chance to hold prospect camps and attend others that can introduce coaches like Red Raiders football coach Mark Maciejewski to a new recruiting target. They’d also have invited prospects to their annual spring game.
There are few quiet periods for college coaches typically. Football might take a little break after the winter signing period ends, but it doesn’t last long. And even during their season, college football coaches spend Friday night’s spread out across their recruiting region catching games.
“Recruiting’s all year long,” Maciejewski said. “Come fall, we’ll have every home game, we have recruits come up for that.”
But many AAU events have been canceled, baseball showcases were halted for months, and no college coaches can host prospects or visit them right now.
And in the last two weeks, the PSAC and Centennial Conference bagged the fall sports season while the MAC has delayed it until mid-September. State high school associations around the region are announcing delays, restrictions and more on their fall seasons, while the PIAA has proven reluctant to make any such announcements.
“I don’t see where we’re going to bring groups of recruits in, at least we can’t plan on bringing in groups of recruits,” Maciejewski said.
A digital experience
Some schools, like Shippensburg, have gone to “virtual tours” of their campus and facilities to entice high school athletes.
That can involve drone camera footage or video inside weight rooms, locker rooms and elsewhere packaged together to show off to recruits. It’s a substitute for those players not being able to see those features in person right now.
“Anything we can get out, we’ll do,” Maciejewski said. “But I really believe the one-on-one contact, getting to know each other, I really think that’s important.”
“I think in our current recruiting environment, it’s just really, really important to make sure you are forcing your communication,” Van Scyoc said.
That contact is confined primarily to Zoom now. Coaches and prospects are starting conversations via social media direct messages typically and then eventually scheduling video calls if there’s mutual interest.
The perk from digital chats is college coaches can jump on a Zoom call that includes members of their own staff, maybe some players to help pitch the program, and the recruit’s parents and high school coach.
“The virtual contact is not something we had done in the past but it is absolutely something we will continue into the future,” Seretti said via email. “The ability to get in front of a prospect with his family and coaches on the same call has been great.”
“We try to make it like they would be making a campus visit,” Messiah women’s basketball coach Mike Miller said via email. “We include the families as well as some of our players if they request that. We have also set up players only meetings if they decide latter they want that.
And like nearly everything with recruiting, it’s a decent substitute, but it does not entirely make up for the lack of in-person contact.
“It is more difficult to assess interest and engagement in a virtual setting but you understand we are all facing the same challenges,” Dickinson football coach Brad Fordyce said via email.
Livestreams and film
There is little football coaches can watch right now, and if the high school football season follows the same path as the PSAC and Centennial, there will be precious little film for Fordyce and Maciejewski to review.
It has played a large role in recruiting for baseball, softball and basketball right now, mainly because high school athletes are competing in at least a handful of AAU or showcase events after states opened up to varying degrees in recent months.
“There’s a huge influx of data and metrics” in recruiting and in use for our team during the year, Jones said. “Kids are making videos, all of those companies have app versions where it can connect to the machine that’s collecting the data.”
“They are learning that coaches are just one human, we can’t see anything, so when they’re able to market themselves, we’re able to follow them a little more closely,” Van Scyoc said.
Jones can’t scout how a player handles a strikeout or an error like he could in person, but Rapsodo and other analytical video tools provide him and his staff with exit velocities for hitters, spin rates for pitchers and more. It makes up at least a little ground.
Softball is behind baseball in the analytical evolution. Van Scyoc said Rapsodo and tech like it is mostly a tool for Power 5 schools. Ship softball is taking advantage of livestreams, though, to scout players. She and her coaching staff map out a schedule of games to watch in one day. Sometimes they’ll share screens with each other so they can watch multiple games at once.
“The softball world has really jumped on [the broadcast service Athletes Go Live],” she said.
But it’s value only stretches so far.
“It’s like a 50-50 type thing,” Van Scyoc said. “It’s nice to be able to watch pitchers, to be able to watch some hitters, but you really can’t see defense well, and you can’t really see outfield at all. You can judge their speed when running.”
And what’s really missing, she said, is a chance to discover a player not previously on their radar. In person, she could see all nine players on the field plus the batter and runners. The livestreams don’t show the complete field, which narrows what she can see.
Expanding reach
Almost universally, all six coaches who spoke for this story said their recruiting territory — the area in which they typically recruit prospects — has expanded at least to some degree.
That’s largely due to the increased emphasis on digital interviews and only being able to rely on video highlights or livestreamed games. In a fortunate way, coaches are saving time not having to travel to see games in person and can watch multiple games a day online if they want.
Coaches still crave the in-person recruiting, but watching digitally has provided a chance to see more teams and more games than they typically would.
Fordyce said he’s excited “to see what the yield rate looks like in those new areas.”
“That has changed the game for us,” Maciejewski said, who said it’s in part because the gap in in-state vs. out-of-state tuition costs at Shippensburg has narrowed in recent years. “We can recruit in Virginia and North Carolina and Ohio.”
Jones said he still prides himself on recruiting locally, but of this year’s five incoming transfers — including some Division I athletes squeezed out by baseball’s limitation of just nine full scholarships, which are usually divided to spread out to more than nine players at a time — he said one is from North Carolina, another from Virginia and a third from New York. Van Scyoc said they didn’t used to recruiting in the Carolinas. The SU softball team is now because it can watch several games a week using streaming services.
“I think actually for us it’s kind of been the reverse where because we’ve been online we’re watching games that are typically out of our recruiting area,” she said.
The only coach who said their recruiting range is roughly the same was Dickinson’s Seretti, who said it remains from the midwest United States to the east coast.
Some of the increase is not just from the coaches’ efforts, but those of the players.
“Athletes are being more proactive in their personal responsibility to find a match,” Miller said.
The future is here
Early on during the pandemic, Maciejewski said his coaching staff watched film, set up their recruiting boards and “had plenty of time to evaluate.”
He said it’s been a “pleasant surprise” how much that time of reflection has benefited them. A few coaches said something similar, that the quarantine that ended spring college sports early has given them time to adjust plans, some of which will stick permanently.
Jones singled out the rapid pace in which analytical tools are being integrated into recruiting. He doesn’t want recruiting to be so digitally dependent post-pandemic, but it’s a tool he believes will not go away once in-person recruiting resumes.
“I love [the challenges we’ve had to adjust to],” Jones said. “I think this has really been a time for all of us to reflect. … I think that if you wanna look for positives, they’re there.”
Coaches said they expect virtual interviews on Zoom and other services will last long after the pandemic has subsided.
COVID-19 has forced coaches to evolve quicker than they may have otherwise.
The necessity of recruiting through a digital landscape has exposed some coaches to new tools — Maciejewski said he never had a Zoom call before this year — and others to embrace technology quicker and with more emphasis than ever before.
“I’m a routine type of guy, and this is [not that],” he said. “This year is not going to be the same as any other year we’ve played this sport. … We have to adapt. I’m a pretty wound-up type of guy, but I’m approaching this in a whole different manner.”
The COVID-19 Impact: Team fundraisers all but shut down. That is forcing booster clubs and coaches to make changes
The COVID-19 Impact: The plans, unique summer schedule and costs of high school offseason workouts in a pandemic
Mechanicsburg Football 1.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 2.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 3.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 4.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 5.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 6.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 7.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 8.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 9.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 10.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 11.JPG
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.