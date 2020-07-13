The COVID-19 Impact: Stocking up on cleaning, sanitization supplies comes at a cost for schools, athletic departments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just weeks into the official return of offseason workouts, school district athletic departments do not have a firm grip on the costs of workouts, practices and games in a pandemic.

It’s too soon to tell, but athletic directors, athletic trainers and districts in general spent recent weeks stocking up on sanitizers, cleaners, masks and more. Districts as a whole will need a sizable stockpile if classes are to resume in the fall, even in a modified capacity, but as many schools in the county have permitted offseason workouts to resume under district and Department of Education health and safety mandates, there is a need for such equipment and supplies already.

Several school districts, like West Shore and Cumberland Valley, are paying for such things out of their maintenance and facilities budgets, their athletic directors said. But one athletic department is at least in part purchasing their own supplies through their department budget.

“We tried to get out in front of it a little bit,” Mechanicsburg AD Seth Pehanich said.

Pehanich and athletic trainer Sandy Zettlemoyer said Mechanicsburg’s athletic department used the spring sports budget — which had a remaining balance after sports were canceled by the state — to begin stockpiling necessary supplies.