The COVID-19 Impact: Stocking up on cleaning, sanitization supplies comes at a cost for schools, athletic departments

Just weeks into the official return of offseason workouts, school district athletic departments do not have a firm grip on the costs of workouts, practices and games in a pandemic.
It’s too soon to tell, but athletic directors, athletic trainers and districts in general spent recent weeks stocking up on sanitizers, cleaners, masks and more. Districts as a whole will need a sizable stockpile if classes are to resume in the fall, even in a modified capacity, but as many schools in the county have permitted offseason workouts to resume under district and Department of Education health and safety mandates, there is a need for such equipment and supplies already.
Several school districts, like West Shore and Cumberland Valley, are paying for such things out of their maintenance and facilities budgets, their athletic directors said. But one athletic department is at least in part purchasing their own supplies through their department budget.
“We tried to get out in front of it a little bit,” Mechanicsburg AD Seth Pehanich said.
Pehanich and athletic trainer Sandy Zettlemoyer said Mechanicsburg’s athletic department used the spring sports budget — which had a remaining balance after sports were canceled by the state — to begin stockpiling necessary supplies.
The COVID-19 Impact: How athletic departments shaped, implemented unique offseason workout plans in pandemic
“We didn’t use a lot of our supplies due to the [spring] being cut short,” Zettlemoyer said in an email. “Those supplies give us a good start to the 2020-2021 school year. We were able to pivot and use our budget to purchase those items that we needed to stock up on.”
Zettlemoyer said he estimated they spent $1,500 on athletics as of July 1; Pehanich said part of the AD budget includes money designated for athletic training needs.
CV athletic director Mike Craig and Cedar Cliff’s John Kosydar were unsure what the costs were thus far since the athletic departments weren’t responsible for those purchases, they said.
Cumberland Valley athletic trainer Sheila Mueller didn’t specific how much had been spent thus far but said there was “a slight surplus” of supplies after the spring season was canceled. She also said “to some degree” they are purchasing supplies, “but we try to focus on needs within our budget and adjust on items that can wait.”
Craig said CV purchased hand sanitizer for its athletes this summer to make sure everyone has access, to ensure the sanitizer is the right grade of alcohol content and so there are not handheld bottles left behind after practices.
He called the summer workouts, which began June 29, “kind of a dry run” for the school district to get an idea just how much sanitizer and other supplies might be needed for the 2020-21 school year.
The needs athletic departments face isn’t just restocking on gloves, cleaning solution and other supplies typically used during a normal school year. It also has means finding new solutions to better clean surfaces or maintain social distancing at communal water jugs.
Kosydar said he met with West Shore maintenance this summer to coordinate getting supplies. They ran into issues trying to find surface cleaners that worked on weight room equipment and also porous materials like the leather on a football.
“We had to educate some of the coaches how some of the products work,” Kosydar said.
Carlisle AD George Null said in mid-June the school district is buying “a misting capsule” machine. And Pehanich said Zettlemoyer purchased a dozen touch-free water dispensers called UltraSpout, which run for $39 apiece.
But there remain unknown present and future costs.
Null also said in June he wasn’t sure what schools would do about staffing athletic trainers during the summer. It’s a period that typically requires fewer hours for many athletic trainers. Most summers are spent preparing for the fall. Null wasn’t sure a month ago if the school district, which has a combined three full-time and part-time athletic trainers, could afford having someone available for 3-4 hours a day during the summer.
The COVID-19 Impact: Athletic trainers, coaches step up in 'total team effort' to ensure summer workouts occur
West Shore recently increased the number of hours per week contracted out to a third-party service, but that was in the works before the pandemic, Kosydar said.
School districts also aren’t sure yet just how long their supplies will last.
“Obviously, you have to work within a budget, but you’re not gonna skimp on the necessary sanitizer and disinfectant,” Pehanich said. “We are stocked up right now, whether it’ll last for two weeks or last for two months, [we don’t know].”
And that could mean delaying planned purchases or other alterations. It could also mean fundraising efforts to close the gap.
“We may be reallocating our funds to purchase more of those items as opposed to replacing ultrasound machines or whirlpools, for instance,” Zettlemoyer said. “We’ve already reached out to our booster clubs and ask them to purchase us some of these items or give us the funds so we could purchase the items.”
