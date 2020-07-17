The COVID-19 Impact: Q&A with booster club presidents on their role and how the pandemic is impacting fundraising efforts

Booster clubs serve a complementary role for high school sports teams, providing financial support to help them operate and perks for athletes on the squads.
That can mean fundraising for a new batting cage, raising money to hold a team's annual awards banquet, or providing college scholarships.
Like everything else in high school sports, fundraising efforts by booster clubs have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sentinel reached out to Cassandra Crawford, president of Cedar Cliff Baseball Booster Club, and Jen Wellman, president of Cumberland Valley Football Booster Club, to see how they run their clubs and how the pandemic has impacted the way they are able to support their teams.
The Q&A has been edited slightly for grammar.
Q: How closely do you work with the schools, or do you run completely independently from them? How often do you meet with coaches or the athletic director?
Crawford: We work very closely with the coaching staff. This lets us be sure the team and players have all the equipment, supplies and support they need. During the season it's not unusual for us to exchange messages a few times a week or more. It helps us to keep the families and fans informed about what the team is doing day to day.
Working together with the coaches this way lets us show the boosters are about more than fundraising. We're here to do whatever we can to improve the program, including taking on tasks that can free up time for the coaching staff so they can focus on the players' needs. The more the boosters can interact with everyone the more effective we can be at gathering support for the team.
The coaching staff is invited to all of the booster meetings and are welcome to provide their input on our activities and events. Their support of our efforts is a large part of why the boosters have been so successful.
Wellman: The CV Football Booster Club works closely with the school, athletic department and football program to support them in whatever ways we are needed. As a booster club, we meet with Coach [Josh] Oswalt monthly during our booster club meetings and, as president of the booster club, I communicate with him frequently to make sure that parents and guardians are communicated with as well as to work together to do whatever is needed to meet the needs of the team. We have been in contact almost daily in the past couple weeks as we plan for the season and for offseason workouts in the current climate influenced by COVID-19.
Q: Why do you feel there tend to be booster clubs per sport as opposed to one club for the entire athletic department?
Crawford: People support what they are passionate about. They have personal connections to particular sports and players. Not being able to support them directly would discourage some people from contributing, whether that be with time or money. There would also be the complication of having some folks putting in a lot of effort to raise funds or spending hours working for the group in other capacities while others aren't making the same investment but their sport is reaping the same reward. Were base budgets equal between sports that might not be as important, but the reality is that's just not the case.
Wellman: Each team has unique needs for support and to me it makes sense to have one booster club per team, as each club is parent-led, in order to meet those needs and support each team successfully.
Q: What kind of things are you typically looking to help the team with? Are those things the teams need week in/week out? Or would they be extras that the team doesn’t necessarily need but can maybe give them an extra push?
Crawford: We want to give the team the ability to play safely and competitively. That might mean providing protective equipment that isn't in the school budget, such as the new batting helmets we provided for baseball this year. It can also mean improving the playing facilities, again in ways the school budget just doesn't allow. In the case of baseball, having outdoor batting cages means the team can only practice in good weather. In past years, the boosters provided funds for the team to purchase indoor practice time at local facilities. This meant having to transport players to these locations after school, which fell to parents to manage. A multi-year effort allowed the boosters to fund the building of an indoor batting cage in 2019. This is definitely an extra, but one that will benefit the baseball and softball programs for years.
Wellman: We provide game-day meals for the varsity, JV and freshman teams as well as pay for any team needs that are not covered by the athletic department budget such as the speed coach and coaches’ game day apparel. We also cover the cost of the annual end-of-season banquet. CV is fortunate to have a very supportive football alumni association as well who supports the team by providing the strength coach as well as raising money to provide scholarships for qualifying senior players and various other needs that may arise.
Q: What’s been the impact so far from the COVID-19 pandemic on your efforts to raise funds?
Crawford: It's brought our efforts to a grinding halt. We rely on the support of local business and private donors. The trickle down effect of the business closures means there is little to no extra money for non-essentials from either of those sources. We had planned to hold our annual golf outing again this year, which is one of our largest fundraisers. However, between financial situations of our supporters and the necessity of social distancing it's just not going to be possible this year.
Wellman: Due to COVID-19 we have had to cancel our annual car wash which raises a significant amount of money for us each year. We are also not able to sell apparel and other fan gear at home games this year which is another important fundraiser for us. We will have a discount card sale that is going to be starting within the next few weeks, but we are unsure how sales will be due to the current economic climate.
Q: What alternative plans for fundraising have you made?
Crawford: We're still considering options. The pandemic's financial and social effects aren't likely to fully manifest any time soon, so it's hard to know what might be possible. We're definitely going to have to get creative over the fall and winter to be prepared for next year's expenses.
Wellman: We held a face mask fundraiser with a CV football logo in June. We will also plan to hold at least one more sub and sandwich sale because those sales have been successful for us in the past.
Additional comments
Crawford: The only other thing I can think of is the age old struggle of getting volunteer support for booster efforts. Even the best-planned fundraisers require people to get out there and look for donations and do the practical work of running events. It would be much easier for clubs to be successful if more people got involved with the hands-on aspects. Just writing a check is great, but that's one check. Getting out there and talking to people not only brings in more donors, it also brings in more emotional investment in the team. This isn't just a problem for high school clubs. It's a struggle that starts at the youth sports level. We need parents to understand that supporting youth sports is about more than showing up for games. We can't have good programs without financial support beyond player registration fees. If we had to rely solely on registration fees to provide safe facilities, equipment and cover insurance costs, these programs wouldn't be able to survive because no one could afford them.
The COVID-19 Impact: The plans, unique summer schedule and costs of high school offseason workouts in a pandemic
