The COVID-19 Impact: Q&A with booster club presidents on their role and how the pandemic is impacting fundraising efforts

Crawford : We're still considering options. The pandemic's financial and social effects aren't likely to fully manifest any time soon, so it's hard to know what might be possible. We're definitely going to have to get creative over the fall and winter to be prepared for next year's expenses.

Crawford: The only other thing I can think of is the age old struggle of getting volunteer support for booster efforts. Even the best-planned fundraisers require people to get out there and look for donations and do the practical work of running events. It would be much easier for clubs to be successful if more people got involved with the hands-on aspects. Just writing a check is great, but that's one check. Getting out there and talking to people not only brings in more donors, it also brings in more emotional investment in the team. This isn't just a problem for high school clubs. It's a struggle that starts at the youth sports level. We need parents to understand that supporting youth sports is about more than showing up for games. We can't have good programs without financial support beyond player registration fees. If we had to rely solely on registration fees to provide safe facilities, equipment and cover insurance costs, these programs wouldn't be able to survive because no one could afford them.