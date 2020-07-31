The COVID-19 Impact: Mix of frustration, increased caution after Cedar Cliff boys soccer returns from quarantine

When Cedar Cliff boys soccer and field hockey had to shut down nearly three weeks ago due to positive cases of COVID-19, it forced the school and teams to take a step back.
For athletic director John Kosydar, it meant having to take stock of the school’s resocialization policies for summer offseason workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For boys soccer coach Brian Osborne and his players, it meant another setback during four months of nothing but setbacks. The rollercoaster of not being able to practice or weight train during the spring, then returning in early July for just a brief period before having to quarantine for two weeks and returning again Monday has meant a mixed bag of reactions among his players, Osborne said.
“This age, the 14- to 18-year-old kids, you have such a wide range of the mental capacity when it comes to sports,” he said. “The seniors are getting frustrated, the younger guys, the parents are being a little more cautious.”
Osborne said he’s been frustrated, too. Frustrated that a team that already struggles to compete in a brutal division, the Mid-Penn Commonwealth, and for athletes at a school where football is king, already has to “really fight in the weight room, conditioning” to be ready to play. Frustrated that the two-week quarantine puts them that much further behind division foes like Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin.
Osborne said he has not had to pull kids aside to check on their mental wellbeing. Instead, he’s only pulled them aside if he feels they need to pick up their effort after months away from the field.
“I’ve done it a few times, but it’s more along the lines of kids that are showing up and not appreciating the time that we have … ‘Listen, I need you to focus here, I need us to get back on track,’” he said.
Kosydar said there have been no more positive cases since the first ones discovered almost three weeks ago. He said field hockey returned to voluntary offseason workouts late last week.
He also stressed these workouts are voluntary and players should not feel obligated to attend if they or their families have any concerns. He said when boys soccer and field hockey shut down, some other teams did so out of an abundance of caution. And some players have yet to return to “see how things play out.”
“There’s no repercussions if you don’t show up,” he said.
“One of the positives is that I think it just gave people the extra realization that hey, we have to make sure we’re doing the things that we can do,” Kosydar said later.
Osborne said his team needs to be “even more cautious” now. As one of a handful of teams in the area to report a positive case this month — Shippensburg football and Big Spring girls volleyball did as well — he feels there’s a lot of attention on the Colts right now.
“We’re already on two strikes. If something happens with us again, it could affect the entire conference,” he said. “Two cases on one program may not bode well.”
