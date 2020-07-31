The COVID-19 Impact: Mix of frustration, increased caution after Cedar Cliff boys soccer returns from quarantine

Osborne said he has not had to pull kids aside to check on their mental wellbeing. Instead, he’s only pulled them aside if he feels they need to pick up their effort after months away from the field.

“I’ve done it a few times, but it’s more along the lines of kids that are showing up and not appreciating the time that we have … ‘Listen, I need you to focus here, I need us to get back on track,’” he said.

Kosydar said there have been no more positive cases since the first ones discovered almost three weeks ago. He said field hockey returned to voluntary offseason workouts late last week.

He also stressed these workouts are voluntary and players should not feel obligated to attend if they or their families have any concerns. He said when boys soccer and field hockey shut down, some other teams did so out of an abundance of caution. And some players have yet to return to “see how things play out.”

“There’s no repercussions if you don’t show up,” he said.

“One of the positives is that I think it just gave people the extra realization that hey, we have to make sure we’re doing the things that we can do,” Kosydar said later.