The COVID-19 Impact: Mechanicsburg's Taylor Shearer and Tyree Morris on entering their senior years with the difficulties of getting recruited during the pandemic

Morris: The recruiting process began from networking on twitter, my junior year.

Q: What is recruiting like during the pandemic, and how different is that compared to previous years?

Shearer: Recruiting during the pandemic has certainly been different for a lot of people. I know for me and a couple of my teammates we didn't get the chance to go visit schools in person. The only real talking you had this year was through social media and Zoom calls which I feel like takes away from the experience of being recruited.

Morris: It’s very difficult to be stuck in the house so I am unable to visit schools to determine where I see myself fit.

Q: What do you think has been the impact on recruiting since the end of the 2019-20 high school season was canceled? Did it make your recruiting process more difficult, or maybe easier in some fashion?

Shearer: The recruiting process will definitely become harder with the cancellation of seasons. Not having the summer to go to camps has also made the recruiting more difficult. I am really relying on my senior season to get my name out there more and not having a season would really hurt me in the recruiting process.