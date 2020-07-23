The COVID-19 Impact: Mechanicsburg's Taylor Shearer and Tyree Morris on entering their senior years with the difficulties of getting recruited during the pandemic

Taylor Shearer and Tyree Morris enter their senior years with Mechanicsburg with no current scholarship offers to continue their football careers.
Shearer has spoken to a couple of schools, and through Coach Anthony Rose, said a couple more schools have shown interest.
Morris says he's seriously considering James Madison, Stony Brook, Penn State, Ohio State and Army West Point.
Both players for the Wildcats have been hit by the pandemic with not being able to visit any schools and only really communicating through social media or Zoom calls.
Shearer and Morris hope the pandemic has minimal impact in their final seasons with the Mechanicsburg’s football program in what could be a pivotal time for them to get scholarship offers.
The Sentinel reached out to Shearer and Morris and they both responded to a few questions about their experiences in trying to be recruited in such a difficult time, what has the most impact in getting recruited and what advice they have for others going through the same process.
Q: How early did the process start for you?
Shearer: The recruiting process started fairly late for me. I had a Coach from JMU come talk to me and a couple of my fellow teammates back in late January. I would say that's what really started the recruiting process for me.
Morris: The recruiting process began from networking on twitter, my junior year.
Q: What is recruiting like during the pandemic, and how different is that compared to previous years?
Shearer: Recruiting during the pandemic has certainly been different for a lot of people. I know for me and a couple of my teammates we didn't get the chance to go visit schools in person. The only real talking you had this year was through social media and Zoom calls which I feel like takes away from the experience of being recruited.
Morris: It’s very difficult to be stuck in the house so I am unable to visit schools to determine where I see myself fit.
Q: What do you think has been the impact on recruiting since the end of the 2019-20 high school season was canceled? Did it make your recruiting process more difficult, or maybe easier in some fashion?
Shearer: The recruiting process will definitely become harder with the cancellation of seasons. Not having the summer to go to camps has also made the recruiting more difficult. I am really relying on my senior season to get my name out there more and not having a season would really hurt me in the recruiting process.
Morris: Film has been the impact on recruiting for me. However it’s been difficult because if there isn’t a season there isn’t much film to watch.
Q: Is varsity football more important for recruiting or do camps/trainers have more of an impact?
Shearer: I think camps definitely help people get their name out there. But in my opinion the varsity season gives the coaches an opportunity to see your stats and how you perform in a game setting so I think varsity football is more important.
Morris: I feel varsity football has more of an impact than camps/trainers because you can see someone's ability during live action with numerous amounts of footage.
Q: Did anyone help you and guide you through trying to be recruited?
Shearer: I've been fortunate to have a coaching staff that helps me with recruiting and sending film out. I've also been working with Wayde Marsico and he's been also sending my film out to schools and talking to them for me.
Morris: My football coach Anthony Rose and Basketball Coach Bob Strickler.
Q: Do you have any teammates you know who have been impacted?
Shearer: Tyree Morris has been trying to get recruited for the pandemic as well and I know that it certainly hasn't been easy for him either.
Morris: No.
Q: What advice would you give someone trying to get recruited too?
Shearer: Don't get discouraged if you don't hear back from a school. The process is a long path and especially now. Try to get your name out there as much as you possibly can and do everything you can to show the scouts and recruiters you have what it takes to play at the next level.
Morris: Be on top everything such as school work, talking to coaches and working out in order to reach your full potential.
