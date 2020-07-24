The COVID-19 Impact: Increased use of analytics, digital tools sparking evolution in baseball recruiting

Jones also doesn't want to fall into a trap. The analytical tools can show how fast a pitcher throws and what their spin rate is on a fastball (the number of times the ball rotates per minute), but if that prospect is simply trying to throw harder or with more spin, it doesn't necessarily translate to success on the diamond. Can the player handle adversity? Is he accurate with that high-spin-rate fastball?

"Look, the data is awesome, and I’m not a data naysayer in any sense," Jones said. "[But] can that guy help us get back to the World Series?"

For Shippensburg, there is no going back. Jones said their increased use of these technologies is here to stay, even when the pandemic ends. The human side of recruiting will continue to be important, but the pandemic has forced the Raiders to adopt technology for recruiting at a faster rate. Jones doesn't see that going away.

Cuomo believes that the continued use of Rapsodo and Trackman will be beneficial to prospective athletes.