The COVID-19 Impact: In pandemic and economic downturn, high school teams face challenges with fundraisers, if they have any at all

There will be no new two-man blocking sleds for Boiling Springs football, or a new tractor for Shippensburg baseball.
Instead, teams and booster clubs are left to wonder what options they even have to fundraise this year.
Bubblers football coach Brad Zell and Greyhounds baseball coach Brian Etter each expressed their disappointments in not being able to raise funds for some new equipment going into the new season — thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic making traditional fundraising efforts difficult or impossible and forcing an economic downturn that has lasted months.
“We will not fundraise any more than we have in the past,” Boiling Springs head football coach Brad Zell said. “It may have set us back some but that’s a minor setback. We are very lucky to able to fundraise the way we do and have the support of our community in doing so. We can’t overwhelm those people, especially with all that is going on right now."
High school sports programs were allowed to start offseason workouts June 10, and athletic departments just got their safety guidelines approved at the end of June. Before that, teams were forced to shut down various activities they were doing to raise money for their club, like summer camps or community dine-in dinners where teams got a percentage of the sales.
In turn, the funds teams brought in to buy necessities or equipment for the new season dwindled.
“We really kind of discouraged any fundraising at this time,” Cedar Cliff athletic director John Kosydar said. “We’re trying to be really sensitive to the businesses in our area. We know there are a lot of businesses that are hurting. We’ve kind of told our teams and programs that we don’t want them fundraising at this time.”
“We don’t want to necessarily have our [teams] going out in the communities during this,” Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich said. “A lot of times fundraisers come down to families [contributing].”
Many high school teams rely on booster clubs. Most schools have booster clubs for individual sports, but some, like Big Spring, have a single booster club that serves all the teams at the high school.
Booster clubs are organized for each team and often run by parents to help with organizational needs around the team, provide financial stability and structure, and help teams organize events.
The clubs are generally responsible for organizing team banquets, fundraisers and running concession stands in some cases.
The COVID-19 Impact: Q&A with booster club presidents on their role and how the pandemic is impacting fundraising efforts
“Fortunately for us, the booster boards have done a really good job of fundraising in the past and done a good job of managing the money so we’re in a pretty good spot this year,” Carlisle girls soccer head coach Greg Clippinger said.
Working with businesses is a significant part of fundraising for some teams, but with state coronavirus restrictions limiting some businesses — especially dine-in restaurants — donating money or time to a team’s fundraiser proves a little more difficult.
The same goes for families who are active donors for their school’s fundraisers. Ultimately, there’s only so much you can ask them to do.
“You want to be able to work with our businesses, you don’t want to overwhelm them,” Pehanich said. “You want to be able to organize. You also don’t want to keep tapping into families.”
“We would be planning to do a hot dog sale at the fairgrounds in the middle of July,” Cumberland Valley girls soccer head coach George Gemberling said. “That’s been affected. Some of our other fundraisers are more like, with the local establishment like Chili’s or some other place where we can eat there and we get a percentage.”
And then there are the potentially large losses if teams, mainly football, cannot operate concession stands this fall, whether because no fans are allowed at games or because fall sports are canceled. Booster clubs can bring in a few thousand dollars from a Friday night football game.
The COVID-19 Impact: Without fundraising revenue from concession stands, booster clubs could face difficult choices
Fundraising is generally used by teams to pay for new equipment like batting cages, sleds or tractors to name a few, new jerseys, new sticks, balls or goals, and to pay for team banquets, awards and sometimes college scholarships for the end of the season.
“If we have no fall, I think we’re just going to have to decide what to do with [limited money],” Big Spring booster club president Ellie Paulus said, which for Big Spring could mean a smaller all-sports awards banquet, smaller scholarships for graduating seniors and smaller stipends to each sport.
So what other option does that leave for teams and booster clubs to raise money? Reschedule previously planned fundraisers, mostly.
Many teams host golf outings that can serve as a significant fundraising opportunity — businesses can sponsor specific holes, there may be items to auction off, and every golfer pays a fee that might include a round of golf and dinner. Any planned for the spring were postponed or canceled, but some teams are attempting to hold them now in the summer and fall.
Shippensburg girls volleyball is still looking to sell pies at the beginning of the season, Shippensburg baseball is planning for bingo in October and a lot of teams still plan to do golf outings to raise money.
To make up for lost funds, some teams are trying new things. Cumberland Valley football and boys soccer are selling face masks with CV logos.
“The reality is, regardless of how we live our life … masks are going to be prevalent,” Eagles football coach Josh Oswalt said in June. “Why not put some school spirit on those masks and use it as a fundraiser?”
The COVID-19 Impact: The plans, unique summer schedule and costs of high school offseason workouts in a pandemic
Jake Adams contributed to this report.
