The COVID-19 Impact: In pandemic and economic downturn, high school teams face challenges with fundraisers, if they have any at all

Working with businesses is a significant part of fundraising for some teams, but with state coronavirus restrictions limiting some businesses — especially dine-in restaurants — donating money or time to a team’s fundraiser proves a little more difficult.

The same goes for families who are active donors for their school’s fundraisers. Ultimately, there’s only so much you can ask them to do.

“You want to be able to work with our businesses, you don’t want to overwhelm them,” Pehanich said. “You want to be able to organize. You also don’t want to keep tapping into families.”

“We would be planning to do a hot dog sale at the fairgrounds in the middle of July,” Cumberland Valley girls soccer head coach George Gemberling said. “That’s been affected. Some of our other fundraisers are more like, with the local establishment like Chili’s or some other place where we can eat there and we get a percentage.”

And then there are the potentially large losses if teams, mainly football, cannot operate concession stands this fall, whether because no fans are allowed at games or because fall sports are canceled. Booster clubs can bring in a few thousand dollars from a Friday night football game.