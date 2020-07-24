The COVID-19 Impact: How the county's top basketball recruits are navigating a new recruiting world featuring Zoom calls, livestreams

Around this time a year ago, Talia Gilliard was probably on her way to an AAU tournament, “probably in a different state just doing the normal stuff I would do.”
That involved a lot of hooping, something the rising Mechanicsburg senior loves more than just about anything else.
She isn’t able to do a lot of that right now, at least not the way she’d like. And the timing couldn’t be more crucial for the point guard, who announced herself to Pennsylvania’s high school basketball world with a mammoth season that included 19.6 points per game, Mechanicsburg’s first ever win in the PIAA second round and All-Sentinel Player of the Year and Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State selections.
This summer was supposed to be THE summer when she carried the momentum of her junior season into a productive jaunt through the recruiting gauntlet, potentially picking up multiple offers from Division II and perhaps Division I schools.
“Yeah, definitely for my senior year I thought I was gonna have a lot more time with AAU tournaments and definitely practice,” Gilliard said during a Zoom interview in early July.
COVID-19 had other plans, not only shutting down the spring sports season but forcing the NCAA to curtail spring recruiting — which can be crucial for players like Gilliard coming off strong junior campaigns — while AAU competition was shut down for months.
“I feel like everything is just being crunched into this little time period where before when I planned it out it was all mapped out and perfect, and now I’m changing things on the fly,” she said, shortly before her first AAU tournament of the year … in July.
The COVID-19 Impact: When pandemic ends, Zoom, other technology will remain in college coaches' recruiting toolbelt
‘A little bit scared’
Emotions ran high for a few athletes in the first days after high school and NCAA sports ground to a halt, beginning March 12.
For Gilliard, the postponement and eventual cancelation of the state playoffs prematurely ended a storybook run in which her Wildcats felt confident and ready for their first ever PIAA quarterfinals appearance.
It’s been stressful at times for one of the best players in the Mid-Penn Conference. Basketball has always been a sanctuary, but until a few weeks ago, she had precious little of it. Her varsity teammates have been getting together at local parks a few times a week, and she’s been going for runs or doing drills by herself. She had a smattering of AAU practices as well.
“Basketball has definitely been a stress reliever a lot,” she said. “I just go outside, put some headphones in and just I’ll be out there for hours not even knowing [what’s going on in the world]. I just lose myself in it sometimes.”
For Cumberland Valley rising senior forward Sam Sherry, it was anxiety and fear at first. And Boiling Springs rising junior wing Trey Martin said one of his first thoughts was, “Wow.”
The two are Division I recruits with rising profiles. Sherry has more than half-a-dozen offers from the likes of Niagara, Navy, Elon, North Carolina-Wilmington, American, Mount St. Mary’s and most recently Bucknell. Martin is still awaiting an offer, but he said Quinnipiac, Navy and Air Force have shown steady interest so far. With Trinity guard Chance Westry now in California playing for a major national prep school, Sherry and Martin are arguably the two best college prospects in the county.
Unlike Gilliard, both Martin and Sherry were already in their offseason preparing for the AAU campaign. That perhaps made the pain of the pandemic easier to deal with. Martin said “it really impacted me,” but he’s not worrying too much now about how the pandemic is impacting his recruiting.
“I was a little bit anxious, a little bit scared when that happened,” Sherry said, adding that he quickly pivoted, focusing on making “the best of this time.”
The COVID-19 Impact: Increased use of analytics, digital tools sparking evolution in baseball recruiting
‘The person that stands out’
The three athletes unanimously cited the increased use of Zoom and digital communication, and the increase in streamed AAU games as the most notable changes to their summer recruiting so far.
It’s far from a perfect facsimile of a typical summer of AAU and recruiting — which includes long weekends of AAU tournaments in and out of state and coaches and scouts talking to players in person. But the players are trying to make the most of the circumstances.
Sherry wants to catch eyes during livestreams of his AAU competition. Livestreams, all three players said, have become a lifeline for college coaches to see players and make judgments. For the players, it is the best chance they have to gain attention.
“I know that these coaches cannot come out to see me anymore,” Sherry said. “I need to be the person that stands out in the crowd.”
That’s not very difficult for Sherry, who is a 6-foot-9 lefthander with guard skills in a forward’s body. That alone will get coaches salivating, but with fewer AAU games with Team PA Circuit this summer and no chance for coaches to get to meet him in person, it’s imperative Sherry makes sure his 6-9 frame pops even more.
“I feel like I’m a tough player that can shoot the ball. I’m a 6-9 lefty that can shoot the ball and put it on the deck,” said Sherry, who has grown nearly half a foot in two years, CV head coach David Vespignani said.
“Growing up I was more of a guard. [I played center in eighth grade], and now that I’m 6-9 and I got my guard skills, it’s just a unique thing to see.”
Martin, the son of Bubblers head coach Joel Martin, said he didn’t have his first AAU tournament with his Philly Proud team until a Myrtle Beach trip July 9-12. His summer will not include nearly as many games as last year, limiting his chance to display his scoring ability — he was second in the county to Westry this season — and his explosiveness and jumping ability this summer.
‘I just want them to see me’
Gilliard is more worried about the increased emphasis on film.
“I think it definitely upped the stress because I know not a lot of them can’t come to tournaments, and we’re filming all the tournaments that we’re gonna have,” she said. “So they’re just gonna see me on film again and not in person.”
Gilliard is typically shy and reserved off the court. But on the court, she transforms into a different person — running 100 miles-per-hour for 32 minutes, full of emotion whether she’s missing three shots in a row or making the next five.
“Everyone always says I’m two different people on and off the floor,” she said.
The Jekyll-and-Hyde dynamic doesn’t quite get across who Gilliard is as a basketball player. In-person, she feels coaches could see she’s team-first.
That’s tougher to relay in a video stream from hundreds, maybe thousands of miles away. Despite her family’s wishes, Gilliard is very interested in playing collegiately on the west coast somewhere. And during the pandemic she’s binge-watched Gray’s Anatomy, which is sparking increased interest in a nursing degree, following her grandmother — who has an autoimmune disorder that leaves her at risk for the coronavirus — and her mother’s footsteps into the medical field.
She’s heard from Shippensburg University, Millersville and Keystone College, but she is also eyeing a bigger move if the right opportunity presents itself. No school has offered her a scholarship yet. Streaming gives more schools, especially that far, a chance to see her, but she also worries they won’t get to know her basketball personality as well from a laptop.
“I’m very team-oriented and I get along very well with my teammates,” Gilliard said. “And I just want [them to see] me as like a team player and not as just a girl that’s on the floor that’s telling people what to do and yelling and looking crazy.”
That’s where FaceTime and Zoom, texting and social media messages play a role.
“I think the Zoom calls that have been going on with coaching staffs is totally different than what I’m used to,” Sherry said.
Some programs are offering virtual tours of their campuses now, and coaches are trying to get to know the recruits off the court. Some conversations also involve what facilities are available and possible majors. It’s not all unusual chit chat, but getting a Twitter or Instagram direct message from a coach to set up a Zoom call is more common than before.
That can be added stress for someone like Gilliard, who is “second-guessing everything, everything I say.” She doesn’t want to give a coach the wrong impression.
And because players can’t visit campuses easily right now, Sherry said it means he has to do more research about the university to get to know the school and program better.
“I’m missing [in-person visits], to be honest with you,” he said. “I’ve been on a couple campuses myself, and I just love meeting new people and seeing the facilities.”
The COVID-19 Impact: Mechanicsburg's Taylor Shearer and Tyree Morris on entering their senior years with the difficulties of getting recruited during the pandemic
Feeling the crunch
Martin is not as worried right now because he has another year of AAU and two more varsity seasons, unless the pandemic disrupts his junior year.
It could put more of an emphasis on scouts and coaches to make visits during the varsity season, a challenge for those same coaches who will have to balance their own practices and games if the collegiate season is played.
“Yeah, I think they almost kind of have to,” Martin said. “It almost makes them have to come to more high school games.”
But for Gilliard and Sherry, their recruiting journeys are now months away from ending, not years. And that’s already after the pandemic “crunched” the summer “into this little time period,” as Gilliard said.
Sherry, with several offers already in his back pocket, sounded more at ease about the situation.
“I think I’m feeling safe, to be honest with you,” he said. “I just need to go play as hard as I can on the court.”
Gilliard, who is admittedly anxious in a normal setting, is trying not to concern herself too much with what the ramifications could mean for her recruiting.
“I just feel like I might make the wrong decision,” she said. “I just like to hear what everyone has to say, and I wanna find one that I personally will fit in with, not necessary basketball-wise, but also academically and socially.”
She already thought she’d be among the last in her class to commit, just in case “a miracle happens.” That still may be the case of recruiting slows down.
But she needs the offers to come in first.
The COVID-19 Impact: Team fundraisers all but shut down. That is forcing booster clubs and coaches to make changes
The COVID-19 Impact: The plans, unique summer schedule and costs of high school offseason workouts in a pandemic
Mechanicsburg Football 1.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 2.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 3.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 4.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 5.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 6.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 7.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 8.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 9.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 10.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 11.JPG
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.