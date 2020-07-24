The COVID-19 Impact: How the county's top basketball recruits are navigating a new recruiting world featuring Zoom calls, livestreams

Sherry wants to catch eyes during livestreams of his AAU competition. Livestreams, all three players said, have become a lifeline for college coaches to see players and make judgments. For the players, it is the best chance they have to gain attention.

“I know that these coaches cannot come out to see me anymore,” Sherry said. “I need to be the person that stands out in the crowd.”

That’s not very difficult for Sherry, who is a 6-foot-9 lefthander with guard skills in a forward’s body. That alone will get coaches salivating, but with fewer AAU games with Team PA Circuit this summer and no chance for coaches to get to meet him in person, it’s imperative Sherry makes sure his 6-9 frame pops even more.

“I feel like I’m a tough player that can shoot the ball. I’m a 6-9 lefty that can shoot the ball and put it on the deck,” said Sherry, who has grown nearly half a foot in two years, CV head coach David Vespignani said.

“Growing up I was more of a guard. [I played center in eighth grade], and now that I’m 6-9 and I got my guard skills, it’s just a unique thing to see.”