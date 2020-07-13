The COVID-19 Impact: How athletic departments shaped, implemented unique offseason workout plans in pandemic

“[The biggest challenge], I think one was just getting across that this is just for summer condition and workouts and stuff like that,” Kosydar said. “Really trying to think of what are those things we really can do. We know [contact will occur]. [We’re] still understanding we still don’t have an idea of what fall sports are gonna be. It was like, ‘OK, guys, let’s show that we can do a good job in these initial phases.’ What happens when a student-athlete has to go do a COVID test? I don’t think [anyone’s] really gonna know that until that happens.”

Enforcing the rules

According to Craig, Kosydar and Pehanich, it is primarily up to coaches to enforce the safety guidelines for their team, from coaching staff to athletes. ADs are checking in on workouts, and so is Zettlemoyer at Mechanicsburg, but they can’t be everywhere at all hours.

Kosydar said he believes it comes down to the athletic directors themselves to enforce the guidelines, but he cannot be at the school every hour of every day to keep an eye on an early morning football workout and a late evening basketball workout. He is also in constant communication with his coaches even to check that cleaning products are fully stocked.