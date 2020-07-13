The COVID-19 Impact: How athletic departments shaped, implemented unique offseason workout plans in pandemic

Cedar Cliff’s athletic facilities are visible from a few rows of neighboring houses.
There is little blocking the view from front yards to West Shore Stadium, the baseball and softball fields and the practice fields nearby. Just about anybody can watch the Colts’ offseason workouts — which must follow COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines set up by West Shore School District’s athletic department in accordance with Department of Education guidelines.
“In this day and age, I just told the coaches here today, ‘All eyes are on our programs,’” Cedar Cliff athletic director John Kosydar said, speaking as much about neighbors and passers-by as he was cell phone cameras, social media and media outlets. “I think the coaches know and realize that, man, this whole thing is very fragile. Everyone seems to be on their best behavior, so to speak. They don’t want to put their programs at risk.”
Voluntary offseason summer workouts are in full swing around Cumberland County, or about as full swing as one can get in the middle of a pandemic. In the last three weeks, school districts have drafted policies in accordance with PDE guidelines and slowly allowed teams to return to fields, gyms and weight rooms.
Kosydar said he is aware of how people may see things. Workouts are often posted to Instagram and elsewhere, and athletic departments will face scrutiny to do things the right way.
HS & Youth Sports: Gov. Tom Wolf releases broad return-to-play guidelines for counties in yellow, green phases
A months-long process
The PDE and PIAA released broad safety guidelines June 10, laying out parameters schools had to meet to allow sports to return. School board approval was required —Cedar Cliff’s guidelines were approved June 18 and workouts began June 25; Mechanicsburg’s guidelines were approved June 23 and workouts began June 29; and Cumberland Valley’s guidelines were approved June 22 with workouts starting June 29. Other local schools followed similar timelines.
“Because of the format that the state laid out for you, there’s not a whole lot of wiggle room,” said Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich, whose school is allowing only fall sports to hold workouts currently. “There were some items that you could interpret as you see fit. I don’t wanna say cookie cutter, but [the guidelines for schools] are very similar.”
Some school districts called emergency board meetings to approve their athletic department’s return-to-play plans.
But ADs had begun work weeks and months before, crafting tentative guidelines before the state finished its mandate. Athletic trainers across the state communicated, as did athletic directors.
The COVID-19 Impact: Athletic trainers, coaches step up in 'total team effort' to ensure summer workouts occur
Hollidaysburg AD Homer DeLattre shared a document with his own thoughts with ADs around the state. It proved somewhat of a launching pad as more ADs began sharing their thoughts and opinions on what could keep athletes, coaches and staff safe.
“We have the model in place before the athletic plan came out,” Pehanich said. “And that was definitely the groundwork for the athletic plan. That being said, it was also a lot of back-and-forth between a lot of ADs. Hollidaysburg, I would say, that was a large factor.”
“There was a lot of different ideas and plans in place,” Craig said. “Obviously, some schools are different sizes, so there might be some things that might work for one school but not another.”
Once Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration published its guidelines, athletic departments made changes to their tentative plans to conform to the outlines, met with district administrators, sought and received approval from school boards and then met with coaches. Once filled in, coaches then held team meetings with parents and athletes.
Compare guidelines from one school to the next, and there are some differences, but many have similar language and structure.
West Shore School District took things a step further.
“I think from our administrative perspective, we wanted to have an overarching” set of guidelines that covered a bunch of activities, from sports to marching band, Kosydar said.
Working out … from a distance
Had there been no pandemic, all of the Cumberland Valley fields and facilities would look a lot different right now.
According to Craig, there would be a lot more kids roaming around and getting back into the swing of things in preparation for the fall. There would be basketball camps and field hockey camps — kids everywhere.
The pandemic has changed just about everything.
“Now we have just the fall sports [out practicing] and they’re in small groups broken down and spread out,” Craig said. “Volleyball is spread out over gyms, cheerleading is in auxiliary gym and outside. Football is over on the practice field and we’ve moved some of the weight room stuff into another gym. Soccer is on free grass fields we have.”
HS Girls Volleyball: Cleaning, spacing, small-group workouts focus for Cumberland Valley in attempt to mitigate risk
While many students are excited to be back, others may not be ready to put themselves at risk or have parents who don’t want them to participate in voluntary workouts. Some coaches also may not wish to be potentially exposed.
“One of the things we stressed right from the get-go is everything over the summer is voluntary,” Kosydar said. “I know coaches will provide [kids that wish to stay at home with] workouts to do on their own. If you’re not comfortable, don’t come. We’ll find some way to get you workouts. We do have some older coaches that do have to make decisions.”
“Offseason workouts are not mandatory,” Craig said. “Coaches can give out workouts to do at home, and kids don’t have to come out [to practice] if they’re uncomfortable.”
Right now, offseason workouts for most teams consist of weightlifting and a lot of conditioning workouts — with social distancing, of course.
HS Sports: Tennis and golf teams have less risk during the pandemic compared to contact sports, but coaches still have concerns to address
According to the PIAA, open gyms during offseason workouts are limited to two hours per day and three days per week.
“Weight training and conditioning activities are not considered open gyms and may be held daily, so long as they are voluntary and not compulsory,” according to PIAA rules.
Kosydar said a lot of sports are “just looking for that repetition.” Certain sports may have their own specific workouts and training, but most are just focusing on getting back into it with new precautions.
What isn’t clear, now, is what happens if someone tests positive or is suspected of having COVID-19. The guidelines created by most schools aren’t all that clear, suggesting in most cases it’s possible practices will be altered in some way and subjected to change.
Most schools have generally the same protocol when it comes to those who are feeling sick or who are sick. Staying home is the universal rule for everyone, and anyone who does show up sick must go home immediately.
On Thursday, LancasterOnline.com reported Lampeter-Strasburg suspended its offseason football workouts after a coach fell ill and was awaiting test results for the coronavirus.
“[The biggest challenge], I think one was just getting across that this is just for summer condition and workouts and stuff like that,” Kosydar said. “Really trying to think of what are those things we really can do. We know [contact will occur]. [We’re] still understanding we still don’t have an idea of what fall sports are gonna be. It was like, ‘OK, guys, let’s show that we can do a good job in these initial phases.’ What happens when a student-athlete has to go do a COVID test? I don’t think [anyone’s] really gonna know that until that happens.”
Enforcing the rules
According to Craig, Kosydar and Pehanich, it is primarily up to coaches to enforce the safety guidelines for their team, from coaching staff to athletes. ADs are checking in on workouts, and so is Zettlemoyer at Mechanicsburg, but they can’t be everywhere at all hours.
Kosydar said he believes it comes down to the athletic directors themselves to enforce the guidelines, but he cannot be at the school every hour of every day to keep an eye on an early morning football workout and a late evening basketball workout. He is also in constant communication with his coaches even to check that cleaning products are fully stocked.
“[Coaches] have to submit stuff to us on a weekly basis,” Kosydar said. “I’m probably emailing them more this summer than previous summers. I’m here when they’re working out in the morning.”
“We said this is the ultimate team game right now,” Pehanich said. “We educated our coaches. And we have so many facilities in Mechanicsburg [at the school and throughout town], we can’t possibly oversee them all.”
Zettlemoyer said he sees it more as something the collective as a whole will need to enforce.
“We feel as though following the guidelines are a team effort,” Zettlemoyer said. “Seth [Pehanich, the Mechanicsburg athletic director] and I have stressed to our coaches, and they in turn stress to their athletes, that we all must do our part to keep each other as safe as possible.”
Guinea pigs
High school athletes and coaches are among the first back in their respective schools as much of the county’s school districts have opened their doors and fields to offseason workouts under social distancing guidelines required by the state. They’re the ones who will help demonstrate whether safety guidelines created by the athletic department work, or if they need adjustments.
This is a test run, a trial, to see how a return to school and sports might work and how much sanitizer, masks and other pandemic supplies are need to handle the COVID-19 world.
The COVID-19 Impact: Stocking up on cleaning, sanitization supplies comes at a cost for schools, athletic departments
“It’s almost like athletics are, not the guinea pig, per se, but [we’re] the first back,” Kosydar said.
Seeing the outcome of the offseason workouts could prove to be a very important indicator for parents about how schools will handle the return of the regular school year.
“We also feel that the eyes of the community are on athletics at this point,” Zettlemoyer said. “We feel as though our community is watching to see if we can protect our staff and athletes and if we can do that, they’ll trust us to keep their kids safe in school during the academic day.”
Mechanicsburg Football 1.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 2.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 3.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 4.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 5.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 6.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 7.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 8.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 9.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 10.JPG
Mechanicsburg Football 11.JPG
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Email Michael Heaton at mheaton@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @LinuxScouser
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
In this Series
The COVID-19 Impact: The plans, unique summer schedule and costs of high school offseason workouts in a pandemic
-
The COVID-19 Impact: How athletic departments shaped, implemented unique offseason workout plans in pandemic
-
The COVID-19 Impact: FAQ for offseason workout safety protocols
-
The COVID-19 Impact: Athletic trainers, coaches step up in 'total team effort' to ensure summer workouts occur
- 5 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.