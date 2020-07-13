The COVID-19 Impact: FAQ for offseason workout safety protocols

High school sports athletes are beginning to make their cautious return to practice in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many schools began offseason workouts this month in preparation for the start of the fall season. But how those workouts look compared to previous summers is pretty different.
The Sentinel compiled a FAQ about what the offseason workouts entail and what safety protocols some schools have in place.
Q: What are summer offseason workouts?
A: Outside of the defined season for a particular sport, the PIAA states that schools, coaches and/or students of PIAA member schools may be involved with sports activities, such as training programs, recreational activities, open gyms, clinics and camps provided that any participation by coaches and/or students is as private citizens.
According to the PIAA, open gyms are used to encourage participation in a sport. They’re limited to two hours per day and three days per calendar week outside the defined sport season during the school year. Weight training and conditioning activities are not counted and can be held daily so long as they are voluntary and not compulsory.
Since July 1, 2019, no student enrolled at a PIAA member high school can participate in any team competition on a team in which all other players and at least one coach are also affiliated at that student school within 10 days of the start to each sports season.
Cedar Cliff Athletic Director John Kosydar said typical summer offseason workouts consist of conditioning. Some of that might be weight training with the focus on specific muscle groups. For general workouts, specific workouts are geared toward each sport.
Q: What’s different about offseason workouts this summer?
A: “I know one of the things that probably had the biggest impact on football is the maximum number of people allowed in indoor facilities such as weight rooms,” Kosydar said.
That becomes a challenge for coaches as it means they might have to split the students into groups, which requires a larger time investment to get through each group.
Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said the school would normally be full right now with basketball camps, field hockey and kids everywhere. All of the facilities would normally be used.
“Now we have just the fall sports there now, and they’re in small groups broken down and spread out,” Craig said. “Volleyball is spread out over gyms, cheerleading in the [auxillary] gym and outside. Football is over on the practice field and some of the stuff from the weight rooms is in another gym. Soccer is on a free grass field we have.”
Q: What’s different about offseason workouts and preseason practices?
A: Offseason workouts are a voluntary activity that students are allowed to participate in and include training programs and open gyms. Preseason practices are mandatory for teams and have a minimum length before a team can compete in the regular season. The minimum requirement is applied to the team rather than the individual participant in the sport. Each sport has a different minimum length and are as follows:
- Golf — Three days within one week
- Girls tennis — Five days within one week
- Cross country — 15 days within three weeks
- Girls volleyball/water polo — 15 days within three weeks
- Field hockey — 15 days within three weeks
- Soccer — 15 days within three weeks
- Football — 15 days within three weeks
Q: What sports are allowed to have offseason workouts right now?
A: Schools may only begin offseason workouts once health and safety guidelines have been approved by the board and posted on the schools’ website.
Cedar Cliff is currently allowing all sports to participate in offseason workouts. Kosydar said volleyball and basketball are able to use gyms, especially since they’re not surpassing the 50% capacity of the gym. Swimming is unable to practice due to the pool being shut down for repairs.
Cumberland Valley’s guidelines are aimed toward fall sports, which were allowed to begin offseason workouts June 29. Winter and spring sports will be able to begin offseason workouts July 27, although that date is subject to change.
Mechanicsburg is also allowing only fall sports for now, but plans to introduce other sports for July 27 too.
Q: What are the key safety protocols in place at each school?
A: The protocols include:
Screening
- Cedar Cliff: Athletes, coaches and staff will need to complete screening surveys daily to monitor any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Screenings may include temperature check.
- Cumberland Valley: Athletes, coaches and staff will need to complete screening surveys daily to monitor any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 including temperature readings.
- Mechanicsburg: Screenings before each practice or individual workout.
Hygiene
- Cedar Cliff: Hygiene including hand washing is to be promoted. Hand sanitizer should be used periodically.
- Cumberland Valley: Promote healthy hygiene practices such as hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds. District provided hand sanitizer should be used periodically as resources allow.
- Mechanicsburg: Students are encouraged to wash hands before and after practice. Hand sanitizing stations should be utilized periodically as resources allow
Face coverings
- Cedar Cliff: Coaches and athletic staff must wear face coverings. Athletes are encouraged to wear face coverings but not during highly aerobic activity or if it limits breathing.
- Cumberland Valley: Employees wearing cloth face coverings when feasible. Athletes will not use face coverings when practicing or competing.
- Mechanicsburg: Coaches and athletic staff are required to wear face coverings. Athletes are encouraged to wear face coverings when not active in drills and competition.
Water bottles
- Cedar Cliff: No sharing of water bottles and stations/fountains will not be available. Team water coolers are not allowed. No sharing of clothing or towels.
- Cumberland Valley: Athletes and coaches must provide their own water bottles. They must not be shared and water stations/fountains will not be available.
- Mechanicsburg: No sharing of water bottles and stations/fountains will not be available. Install touchless water bottle filling stations in gym and fieldhouse as feasible.
Cleaning of facilities
- Cedar Cliff: Continued best practices in cleaning and sanitization. Weight room will be wiped down after each individual’s use and conclusion of group sessions.
- Cumberland Valley: Intensify cleaning, disinfection and ventilation in all facilities.
- Mechanicsburg: Maintenance staff custodians will sanitize spaces before athletes and coaches arrive and after they leave.
Limiting numbers of people
- Cedar Cliff: No gathering of more than 25 athletes per scheduled field/court. Where feasible, limit groups to maximum of 10-12 student-athletes per group. Social distancing for those not directly engaged in activity.
- Cumberland Valley: No gathering of more than (25 yellow—250 green) individuals per group including coaches per practice area. Social distancing should be applied during practices and in locker rooms. Utilize outdoors when possible. Workouts closed to parents, family members and media.
- Mechanicsburg: Limits will be placed to comply with state and local guidelines. Athletes remain socially distant when not active in drills. No hand shaking, fist bumps and high fives. All unnecessary contact is to be avoided.
Cedar Cliff splits up it’s plan into three phases where phase one is for an acclimation period of one week minimum. Phase two occurs when phase one is complete. Phase three is considered the start of the fall season.
Cumberland Valley splits up it’s guidelines in accordance to whether the county is in the red, yellow or green phase.
Q: What does this mean for the preseason and regular season fall sports?
A: For now, not very much. The state and the PIAA have so far only released guidelines which relate to offseason workouts. Of course, those will mostly apply for preseason practices. However, they have said that more information will be released for fall sports regarding preseason and the regular season at a later date.
Q: Where can I find the guidelines?
School districts are required to post their guidelines on their website to be available for the public, per the Department of Education’s guidelines in June.
Boiling Springs: https://boilingspringsathletics.org/library/files/boilingspringshs_bigteams_26535/files/SMSD%20Sports%20Health%20%20Safety%20Final%20Plan.pdf
Camp Hill: https://www.camphillsd.k12.pa.us/Page/4662
Carlisle: https://www.carlisleschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_95479/Image/Athletics/CASD%20Resocialization%20of%20Sports.pdf
Cedar Cliff (West Shore School District): https://www.wssd.k12.pa.us/Downloads/Activity%20Plan.pdf
Cumberland Valley School District: https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/cmdvsd/Board.nsf/files/BQPPZH63DFDA/$file/CVSD%20Resocialization%20of%20Work%20outs%20(007)%20(Final).docx.pdf
Mechanicsburg: https://www.mbgsd.org/apps/news/article/1250116
Shippensburg: http://www.shipk12.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/SASD-Athletic-Department-Resocialization-of-Sports-Recommendations.pdf
