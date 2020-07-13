The COVID-19 Impact: FAQ for offseason workout safety protocols

Cedar Cliff Athletic Director John Kosydar said typical summer offseason workouts consist of conditioning. Some of that might be weight training with the focus on specific muscle groups. For general workouts, specific workouts are geared toward each sport.

Q: What’s different about offseason workouts this summer?

A: “I know one of the things that probably had the biggest impact on football is the maximum number of people allowed in indoor facilities such as weight rooms,” Kosydar said.

That becomes a challenge for coaches as it means they might have to split the students into groups, which requires a larger time investment to get through each group.

Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said the school would normally be full right now with basketball camps, field hockey and kids everywhere. All of the facilities would normally be used.

“Now we have just the fall sports there now, and they’re in small groups broken down and spread out,” Craig said. “Volleyball is spread out over gyms, cheerleading in the [auxillary] gym and outside. Football is over on the practice field and some of the stuff from the weight rooms is in another gym. Soccer is on a free grass field we have.”