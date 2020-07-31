The COVID-19 Impact: Dickinson professor outlines mental health warning signs, how to monitor teens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are several things parents, coaches and other adults can do to spot signs of potential mental health trouble and intervene to either help a child cope during the pandemic or explore professional services.

Warning signs

Parents and coaches should pay attention for several possible signs a child is experiencing increased anxiety or mental health issues.

Dickinson psychology professor Dr. Michele Patterson Ford said they can include:

Dramatic, persistent change in mood with little ebb and flow

Increased, sustained anger more than is usual

Notable eating changes, either eating more or eating less than usual

Notable disinterest in their favorite sports or activities, or unwillingness to talk with friends

But not every emotional outburst or bad day is indicative of serious problems.

“It’s normal for all of us to be under stress right now and to show stress reaction — to get overwhelmed at times, to maybe be a little shorter, have a shorter fuse at times,” Ford said.

The key is if the personality and behavioral changes are sustained for two weeks or more, she said.