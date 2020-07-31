The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic

She committed to Louisville on her birthday in October 2019, and doing that helped take an enormous weight off of her shoulders.

“Everyone always talks about how hard junior and senior year is because of college, and now I can just relax and focus on schoolwork instead of figuring out what college I want to go to and what I want to do with my future,” Emma said. “Everything is now already set for me and I can relax and enjoy my last two years of high school because I know ninth and 10th grade were really hard for me. Now I can just enjoy my final years and have the best time of my life.

“I chose Louisville because it is the perfect atmosphere. It literally feels like home. The coaches are literally my family, I feel safe there and the teammates just feel like my family.”

With the fall season still on the horizon, Emma has something to look forward to and try to keep her mind off of the stresses that come with living through a pandemic. She’s keeping her head up and she continues to tell herself that she isn’t alone when she goes through an episode.

And she wants everyone else to know that, too.