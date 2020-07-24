The COVID-19 Impact: Cumberland Valley's Dallas Speicher-Ramirez on how her recruiting process in a pandemic played out

A: Yes! I have had a ton of help. Every coach that I have had has helped in some way. My high school coaches, travel coaches, and my hitting coach have all had huge impacts on me. Also, this spring I have had several 1 on 1 sessions with a recruiting specialist, Rachel Coleman, who helped me work through the recruiting process. That has been really helpful because she made sure I was doing what I needed to do. Randy Kinsey, one or our high school coaches, spends a lot of time with me working on my skills and mental game. Our Heartbreakers coaches prepare us to play at the college level and put us in the best positions to be seen and get exposure. Also, Allison Honkofsky, who was my hitting coach, has helped me so much with my skills and sharing with me the expectations of college athletes.