The COVID-19 Impact: Cumberland Valley's Dallas Speicher-Ramirez on how her recruiting process in a pandemic played out

Dallas Speicher-Ramirez will be heading to Delaware State to play softball in 2021 on a partial scholarship along with academic scholarships.
Like many student-athletes, Speicher-Ramirez went through the process of recruiting to try and earn a scholarship. She was considering West Chester, Moravian, Fairleigh Dickinson, Muhlenberg and Wilkes. Ultimately she went with what she chose as her number one choice in Delaware State.
Fortunately she was able to get her choice despite losing her junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are still trying to decide what’s best for their futures and the pandemic has made that a more difficult prospect with not being able to visit campuses or coaches not being able to watch games.
The Sentinel emailed her a few questions about what the process of recruiting was like, who helped her on the way and how the current pandemic has affected things for herself and for her fellow students.
Q: How early did the process start for you?
A: I started going to prospect camps the fall of my freshman year (2016). That is really when I started the process of talking to coaches at camps and then emailing them.
Q: What was recruiting like during the pandemic, and how different is that compared to previous years?
A: It was difficult not being able to visit campuses, meet with coaches and go to camps. I was supposed to go on some overnight visits this spring that I did not get to do.
Q: What do you think has been the impact on recruiting since the high school seasons have been canceled? Did it make your recruiting process more difficult, or maybe easier in some fashion?
A: High school season being canceled was definitely a disappointment because I did not have updates to send to coaches about how I was doing or any game footage to email. Losing my high school season also allowed me to be more creative and do a lot more work on my own. I was able to make videos of my workouts, practices and get creative on Twitter to show how hard I was working. Also, the coaches had more time to talk to me and watch my videos because the college seasons were canceled.
Q: Was varsity softball or travel softball more important for recruiting?
A: Both were important. Luckily, I was still able to play travel softball this summer and our team streams games for coaches to watch. Typically, college coaches come out and watch travel because that is their time to recruit, not during high school season. I started communicating with Coach [Jeff] Franquet at Delaware State after he watched me play in a showcase last summer.
Q: Did anyone help you and guide you through trying to be recruited?
A: Yes! I have had a ton of help. Every coach that I have had has helped in some way. My high school coaches, travel coaches, and my hitting coach have all had huge impacts on me. Also, this spring I have had several 1 on 1 sessions with a recruiting specialist, Rachel Coleman, who helped me work through the recruiting process. That has been really helpful because she made sure I was doing what I needed to do. Randy Kinsey, one or our high school coaches, spends a lot of time with me working on my skills and mental game. Our Heartbreakers coaches prepare us to play at the college level and put us in the best positions to be seen and get exposure. Also, Allison Honkofsky, who was my hitting coach, has helped me so much with my skills and sharing with me the expectations of college athletes.
Q: Do you have any teammates you know who have been impacted?
A: Several people I know had plans to visit colleges and go to camps, but we all had to change our plans to adjust to the pandemic. I think it is affecting all the uncommitted 2021s and 2022s.
Q: What advice would you give someone trying to get recruited too?
A: You have to find a way to stand out and show what makes you special! Make videos, send emails, and make phone calls to coaches! You have to put yourself out there to get noticed.
