The COVID-19 Impact: Athletic trainers, coaches step up in 'total team effort' to ensure summer workouts occur

The summer is typically the time Mechanicsburg head athletic trainer Sandy Zettlemoyer recharges.
There’s work to do still, mostly preparation for the upcoming fall season, but the hours are less and the work a little more laid back. It makes up for the nonstop hours piled up during the school year.
After the coronavirus pandemic shutdown spring high school sports, it ensured there would be no such thing as normal this summer.
“I don’t wanna say (Zettlemoyer is) taking one for the team, because this is our job,” Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich said.
For athletic directors, trainers and coaches across the country, this summer is like no other.
Athletic directors have been busy helping create safety guidelines for athletes set to begin workouts, and even those who might be working out in optional offseason workouts.
Athletic trainers were tasked with providing insight into crafting safety guidelines, preparing coaches and stockpiling resources.
And coaches have been busy making adjustments to offseason workouts and scrambling to implement new changes handed down by the PIAA and Department of education.
“It’s our responsibility to do everything in our power” to prepare for the upcoming season, Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said.
The only reprieve, Pehanich said, was a lighter spring after those sports saw their seasons canceled.
“It certainly allowed us to recharge in a little bit of a different way,” Pehanich said about losing the spring season. “If that means sacrificing a little bit right now, I hate to say it, but it is our job. We’re not alone.”
Here’s how some of the crew behind the scenes have been preparing:
The athletic trainers
Those tasked with helping keep athletes healthy have not had a typical summer, to say the least. Those like Mechanicsburg’s Zettlemoyer, one of several full-time trainers employed by county schools, have given up their normal light summers.
“Normally, we take the opportunity to recharge our batteries after a busy year,” Zettlemoyer said, describing a typical summer. “Our schedule is much more relaxed, but we will order supplies, have athletic physicals, see athletes that need attention by appointment, etc. This summer has been very busy, and that’s just with the plans to get back to sport.”
Trainers helped craft health and safety policies for offseason workouts and helped to varying degrees restock supplies of cleaners, sanitizers and more.
“Besides working on other responsibilities, like updating our concussion protocol and working/reviewing applicants with the student aide internship, I attended Zoom meetings with other athletic trainers getting insight, along with reading blogs on the NATA website,” Cumberland Valley athletic trainer Sheila Mueller said.
And, in some cases, it involves educating themselves more through the National Athletic Trainers Association. NATA released an entire catalogue to help athletic trainers prepare for what may come during the upcoming seasons and to help understand what it might take to keep everyone safe and healthy.
“Our national organizations, like NATA and the Pa. Athletic Trainers Society have been providing AT’s resources since the start,” Zettlemoyer said. “Most AT’s are using a combination of guidance from NATA, PATS, the CDC, the DOH, the PDE and local and state authorities as well as our team doctors. The trick for all school administrators is taking all the guidance, combining it and making the best decisions based on their athletes and community.”
The coaches
Coaches have also had a lot more work thrust into their hands to prepare for the new season.
When Gov. Tom Wolf first released broad return-to-play guidelines for high school offseason workouts, coaches waited for their respective athletic directors to create district-specific guidelines in the weeks following.
There were meetings. Some coaches were part of discussions with administrators to craft their policies. Other times, ADs met with their coaches, sometimes via Zoom, to go over the new policies. Then coaches met with their teams virtually to relay the information.
Coaches also had to figure out new workouts and practices that fell within those guidelines. After months limited to only Zoom calls and group texts with their players, and to preparing new workouts to adhere to future guidelines, it was finally go-time.
In reality, it wasn’t just throwing a playbook together and getting out there. Practices and drills have to conform to the new guidelines that require social distancing and keep safety in mind. Last week, Wolf mandated masks be worn by all coaches, staff and any players not participating in a drill.
“[It’s] more work for coaches,” Cedar Cliff athletic director John Kosydar said. “A lot of them are really trying to do small groups for activities. We’re limiting the number of kids in weight rooms at one time — 15 or so kids allowed at once. For me, it’s even thinking, ‘OK, what are some of the other things we can be doing?’”
Coaches have to navigate through workouts in a completely different way. Most practices include the usual level of safety precautions, but now, coaches must implement social distancing of 6 feet or more and be the enforcers of all the new guidelines, making sure their athletes follow those guidelines and keeping everyone safe in the process.
“We feel our job is to help guide our coaches as they begin offseason workouts,” Zettlemoyer said. “We do not get into how to run a drill or how to teach a technique, but rather we give coaches guidance and answer questions regarding how to keep everyone safe while in our charge. We believe we’ve worked really hard in the initial phases of this process and worked through a lot of the details the best we could. We believe this helps the process go more smoothly now because we’ve worked out so many of the details.”
“A lot falls on the coaches during offseason workouts,” Mueller said. “I commend all of the CV coaches — they have had to be creative with the guidelines we have set. The coaches have had to each come up with plans that are more tailored to their sport, which I know has taken a great length of time on their part.”
The bottom line
A summer unlike any in generations has meant more work for those tasked with running high school sports, to varying degrees. It’s impacted athletic directors, trainers and coaches throughout the county.
The result, athletic departments hope, is a summer with few or no issues, a demonstration of what can happen when all parties are working on concert to give students the best chance for sports in 2020-21.
“We feel as though following the guidelines are a team effort,” Zettlemoyer said. “Seth [Pehanich] and I have stressed to our coaches, and they in turn stress to their athletes, that we all must do our part to keep each other as safe as possible.
“This is the ultimate in a team building exercise.”
