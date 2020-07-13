The COVID-19 Impact: Athletic trainers, coaches step up in 'total team effort' to ensure summer workouts occur

Coaches also had to figure out new workouts and practices that fell within those guidelines. After months limited to only Zoom calls and group texts with their players, and to preparing new workouts to adhere to future guidelines, it was finally go-time.

In reality, it wasn’t just throwing a playbook together and getting out there. Practices and drills have to conform to the new guidelines that require social distancing and keep safety in mind. Last week, Wolf mandated masks be worn by all coaches, staff and any players not participating in a drill.

“[It’s] more work for coaches,” Cedar Cliff athletic director John Kosydar said. “A lot of them are really trying to do small groups for activities. We’re limiting the number of kids in weight rooms at one time — 15 or so kids allowed at once. For me, it’s even thinking, ‘OK, what are some of the other things we can be doing?’”

Coaches have to navigate through workouts in a completely different way. Most practices include the usual level of safety precautions, but now, coaches must implement social distancing of 6 feet or more and be the enforcers of all the new guidelines, making sure their athletes follow those guidelines and keeping everyone safe in the process.