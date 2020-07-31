The COVID-19 Impact: Athletes can build resiliency, sense of identity through sports, but pandemic can be threat to mental health

Ford said that resilience can be something an athlete leans on during the pandemic, a different and far larger form of adversity. But it isn’t a guarantee they’re ready to cope with the emotional stress brought on by the pandemic. That is in part because neither the student-athletes nor their parents, coaches and teachers have ever lived through a global pandemic. There is no reference point from which to build off, no previous lesson learned that can be applied to the last few months.

“You develop a sort of way to deal with [lost games and injuries]. So what’s different is no one has developed a way to deal with this,” Ford said. “This was unexpected, it was not planned for, it was the proverbial pulling the rug out from someone.”

“I think it’s fair to say we as a population can feel particularly vulnerable right now,” Dr. Natalie Hernandez DePalma said, speaking of the general population, not just student-athletes.