Trinity's Domby and Shook advance to District 3 girls tennis quarterfinals, fall to Elco

Trinity’s Lauren Shook and Katherine Domby won their first-round match in the District 3 doubles tournament Friday at Hershey Racquet Club but fell in the Class 2A quarterfinals to Elco’s Ali Bender and Camryn Lehr, 6-4, 6-1.

Domby and Shook were the only local duo to advance past the first round Friday. They defeated Camp Hill’s Abigail Ebel and Mia Schreader in the opener, 6-2, 6-3.

In Class 3A, Cumberland Valley’s Megha Lomada and Varnika Udhayakumar lost to New Oxford’s Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, 7-6(7-3), 6-2.

The tournament is scheduled to resume Saturday with semifinals set for 1 p.m.