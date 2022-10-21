 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
District 3 Tennis

Trinity's Domby and Shook advance to District 3 girls tennis quarterfinals, fall to Elco

  • Updated
  • 0
Camp Hill Trinity Tennis 7

Trinity's Lauren Shook keeps her eye on the ball as she returns a volley during her doubles match against Camp Hill in a 2021 Mid-Penn Colonial match at Siebert Park in Camp Hill.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Trinity’s Lauren Shook and Katherine Domby won their first-round match in the District 3 doubles tournament Friday at Hershey Racquet Club but fell in the Class 2A quarterfinals to Elco’s Ali Bender and Camryn Lehr, 6-4, 6-1.

Domby and Shook were the only local duo to advance past the first round Friday. They defeated Camp Hill’s Abigail Ebel and Mia Schreader in the opener, 6-2, 6-3.

In Class 3A, Cumberland Valley’s Megha Lomada and Varnika Udhayakumar lost to New Oxford’s Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, 7-6(7-3), 6-2.

The tournament is scheduled to resume Saturday with semifinals set for 1 p.m.

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas finishes 4th in District 3 singles tournament
Cumberland Valley falls to unbeaten New Oxford in District 3 Class 3A girls tennis semifinals
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News