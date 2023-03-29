East Pennsboro and Trinity took to the courts under sunny skies, but challenging winds, before the Shamrocks took a 5-0 victory at Trinity Wednesday afternoon.

The Mid-Penn's Colonial Division title has gone to East Penn, Camp Hill or Trinity for the past eight years, so matchups between the teams make for key moments on the schedule.

Trinity’s Andrew Tran took on Panther ace Metea Jovic and displayed solid ground strokes and a huge serve to sweep Jovic 6-1 and 6-2.

“Metea is the toughest competitor for me as he is so consistent with his strokes,” Tran said. “Today was good. Metea is good. I did miss a few shots but that was due to my letting my mind wander. I can anticipate the shots that Metea is going to hit. I don’t get that same feeling with other players.”

Jose Centenera won his No. 2 singles match in straight sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-1, never giving East Pennsboro's Harris Ahmed a chance to win. He mixed in numerous aces and a few lobs into the wind.

Silas Gross took the third singles over Logan Challenger 6-2 and 7-5. Gross rolled through set one, but Challenger battled through and took the second set to the final game. He trailed 6-5 before Gross was able to put one away to sweep the match.

Ivan Laforme and Jackson Bayley took the first doubles with another straight set win over Ethan Bonsell and Breydon Maggio 6-1 and 6-3.

Trinity completed the sweep with the duo of Zane Kannampully and Luke Schiffer winning a straight-set 7-5 and 6-3 match over Benson Dang and Joe Taverna. Dang and Taverna led the first set 5-4 but couldn’t put the Shamrock duo away, and they won three straight games, including a service break to win set number one. The second set went back and forth until the Shamrock duo won the final two games.

“Today was good day for us as a team,” Trinity coach Tony Cooper said. “We really played well at the first two singles positions. Schiffer and Kannampully had a nice rally to win that first set at second doubles.”

Tran and Centenera won the district doubles match over Jovic and Ahmed 8-1.

