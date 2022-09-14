Trinity girls tennis defeats shorthanded East Pennsboro

Trinity battled to overcome a game but injured East Pennsboro girls tennis team, earning a 4-1 Mid-Penn Colonial victory at East Pennsboro High School Wednesday afternoon.

The match was decided when the Shamrocks (4-0 Colonial, 5-1 overall) won all three singles matches, but the doubles teams played on, and the second doubles match did not disappoint, going three sets with two tiebreakers before the match was ended on a controversial out call.

East Pennsboro (3-2, 3-2) was without an injured No. 1 singles player in Monica Nguyen, so first-year coach Bob Crum moved his other players up a spot on the ladder.

East Penn's Jackie Capers took the No. 1 spot and gave the Shamrocks' Katherine Domby a battle, but Domby rallied from a loss in the first game to take both sets 6-2.

“It was a big game," Domby said. "Trinity and East Penn always is. There is a bit of tension between the teams, and I think everybody went out and did their best. It is an adjustment having a completely new lineup. We have trained hard and worked hard to prepare for this year. This year is an opportunity for new people to have their chance and step up.”

Lauren Shook, who teamed with Domby as a No. 1 doubles team last year, stepped into the second singles spot, played well, and beat the Panthers' Nicole Purnell, 6-1 and 6-0. Shook's height allowed her to take advantage when she approached the net.

Trinity coach Tony Cooper lost five players to graduation last year and was hoping some of his depth would pay off. Lauren Seip has helped with that depth this year at No. 3 singles. She took 6-1, 6-1 sets from East Pennsboro's Madison Badali.

“We have had a good season so far," said Seip, who transferred from Bishop McDevitt to Trinity this year. "Personally I have had my ups and downs this year."

The Panthers earned their team point when doubles partners Zoe Holbert and Ella Harter grabbed straight-set 6-4 wins. The Shamrocks duo of Madison Smith and Genna Najdek led in both matches but couldn’t put the Panthers away.

The second doubles was the longest and most competitive match of the day. Shamrocks Lea DeAngelo and Lily Abram won the opening set 6-4, fell behind and lost the second set 7-6 (7-5) in the tiebreaker. This match was being played almost an hour after every other match was finished. Panther twosome Danica Martin and Kara Beaver led the final set 5-2, only to see DeAngelo and Abram stave off every point to rally back to tie the match at five and then take a 6-5 lead. Martin and Beaver won the sixth game behind some solid hitting by Beaver to send the match into the tie breaker. Abram returned several balls, but DeAngelo hit several down the line winners to grab the victory.

“Injuries are tough because it changed our line-up today," Crum said. “I had to change our second doubles and move one into a singles position. Our first doubles are unbeaten, so I didn’t want to change them. Monica is a good player, and the first singles might have been different in there.”