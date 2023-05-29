Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cumberland Valley’s Sami Kazi and Ross Kluger advanced past the first round of the PIAA doubles tournament with a first-round win before bowing out in the quarterfinals Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

The Eagles, District 3 runners-up, opened the tournament with a 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4 victory over District 2 champions Praneel Mallaiah and Luke Morgan of Abington Heights. They lost in the quarterfinals to Conestoga’s Voyin Markovic and Aaron Sun of Conestoga, the District 1 champions and state runners-up who went on to fall in the finals to District 3 champions Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey of Palmyra Saturday.

District 3 also produced the Class 2A state championship duo, as Lancaster Country Day’s Freddie Bloom and Michael Georgelis defeated District 1’s Julian Casabon and Eoin Anto from Springfield in the finals.

In the PIAA singles tournament, also held Friday and Saturday, Cumberland Valley’s Will Ong retired from his first-round match against Council Rock’s South Mikkel Zinder with an injury. Zinder, the District 1 champion, went on to win the PIAA title with a three-set win over Central Mountain’s David Lindsay in the final. Lower Moreland’s Aaron Sandler, another District 1 champion, won the Class 2A title, defeating District 3 champion Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day in the final.

