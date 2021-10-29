PIAA Girls Tennis: Trinity's season ends in state team quarterfinal

Trinity’s girls tennis season came to an end Friday in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 2A team tournament in a 5-0 loss to Lower Moreland.

The Lions, champions out of District 1, jumped on the Shamrocks with a trio of singles from Hannah Kideckel (6-0, 2-0, ret. over Trinity’s Sadie Rieg), Rbecca Kideckel (6-0, 6-1 over Brinley Orris) and Sarah Kideckel (6-2, 6-3 over Grace Verano).

On top of the Kideckel sisters’ sweep, the Lions’ doubles team of Madison Sopinsky and Erica Stone defeated Trinity’s Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook, 6-1, 7-5, and Catherine Lemiasheuski and Anya Yang defeated Grace Hubbard and Katerine Domby, 6-1, 6-3.

The Shamrocks (18-4) earned the No. 3 seed out of District 3. Their season included a 15-match winning streak and saw Rieg capture the Mid-Penn Class 2A singles title.

Lower Moreland advances to Saturday’s semifinals against Wyoming Seminary. The winner plays for the state team title.

