Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 21
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis

Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 21

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;1-0;1-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;2-0

Chambersburg;0-0;2-2

Central Dauphin;0-0;2-2

State College;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-1;0-4

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;3-0;4-0

Palmyra;2-1;2-2

Northern;1-1;3-1

Cedar Cliff;1-1;2-2

Lower Dauphin;1-1;2-2

Mechanicsburg;1-2;1-3

Red Land;0-1;0-2

CD East;0-2;0-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;3-0;3-0

Trinity;3-0;3-0

Bishop McDevitt;3-1;3-1

Camp Hill;2-2;2-2

Middletown;1-3;2-3

James Buchanan;0-3;0-3

Susquehanna Twp.;0-3;0-3

Monday, Sept. 21

James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30

Central Dauphin at CD East, 4

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4

Hershey at Chambersburg, 4

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4

Lower Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4

Red Land at Northern, 4

Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity, 4

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 4

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 4

Middletown at Harrisburg Academy, 4

CD East at Hershey, 4

Mifflin County at Palmyra, 4

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4

Northern at State College, 4

Mercersburg Academy at State College, 4:15

