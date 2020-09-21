Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 21

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;1-0;1-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;2-0
Chambersburg;0-0;2-2
Central Dauphin;0-0;2-2
State College;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-1;0-4
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;3-0;4-0
Palmyra;2-1;2-2
Northern;1-1;3-1
Cedar Cliff;1-1;2-2
Lower Dauphin;1-1;2-2
Mechanicsburg;1-2;1-3
Red Land;0-1;0-2
CD East;0-2;0-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;3-0;3-0
Trinity;3-0;3-0
Bishop McDevitt;3-1;3-1
Camp Hill;2-2;2-2
Middletown;1-3;2-3
James Buchanan;0-3;0-3
Susquehanna Twp.;0-3;0-3
Monday, Sept. 21
James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30
Central Dauphin at CD East, 4
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4
Hershey at Chambersburg, 4
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4
Lower Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4
Red Land at Northern, 4
Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity, 4
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 4
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 4
Middletown at Harrisburg Academy, 4
CD East at Hershey, 4
Mifflin County at Palmyra, 4
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4
Northern at State College, 4
Mercersburg Academy at State College, 4:15
