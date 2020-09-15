Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 15

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Chambersburg;0-0;1-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;1-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-1
Mifflin County;0-0;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;1-0;1-0
Palmyra;1-0;1-0
Hershey;0-0;1-0
Red Land;0-0;0-0
CD East;0-0;0-1
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-1
Lower Dauphin;0-1;0-1
Mechanicsburg;0-1;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
Middletown;1-0;1-0
Trinity;1-0;1-0
East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
James Buchanan;0-1;0-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1
Monday, Sept. 14
Altoona 5, Mifflin County 0
State College at Red Land, 4 (ppd. TBA)
Middletown 4, Susquehanna Twp. 1
Trinity 5, James Buchanan 0
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Hollidaysburg at Mifflin County, 3:30
Harrisburg Academy at Middletown, 4
Wednesday, Sept. 16
State College at Carlisle, 4 (ppd. TBA)
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4
Lower Dauphin at Central Dauphin, 4
East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4
Camp Hill at Middletown, 4
Chambersburg at Northern, 4
Hershey at Palmyra, 4
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 4
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!