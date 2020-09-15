 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 15
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis

Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 15

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Chambersburg;0-0;1-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;1-0

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-1

Mifflin County;0-0;0-1

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;1-0;1-0

Palmyra;1-0;1-0

Hershey;0-0;1-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

CD East;0-0;0-1

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-1

Lower Dauphin;0-1;0-1

Mechanicsburg;0-1;0-1

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0

Middletown;1-0;1-0

Trinity;1-0;1-0

East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0

Camp Hill;0-1;0-1

James Buchanan;0-1;0-1

Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1

Monday, Sept. 14

Altoona 5, Mifflin County 0

State College at Red Land, 4 (ppd. TBA)

Middletown 4, Susquehanna Twp. 1

Trinity 5, James Buchanan 0

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Hollidaysburg at Mifflin County, 3:30

Harrisburg Academy at Middletown, 4

Wednesday, Sept. 16

State College at Carlisle, 4 (ppd. TBA)

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4

Lower Dauphin at Central Dauphin, 4

East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4

Camp Hill at Middletown, 4

Chambersburg at Northern, 4

Hershey at Palmyra, 4

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 4

