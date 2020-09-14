Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 14

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;1-0
Harrisburg;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
CD East;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-1
Hershey;0-0;0-0
Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Palmyra;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-0;0-0
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0
Trinity;0-0;0-0
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
Monday, Sept. 14
Altoona at Mifflin County, 3:30
Bishop McDevitt 3, Camp Hill 2
Chambersburg at CD East, 4
Cumberland Valley 4, Cedar Cliff 1
Hershey at Central Dauphin, 4
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 4
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 4
State College at Red Land, 4
Middletown at Susquehanna Twp., 4
James Buchanan at Trinity, 4
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Hollidaysburg at Mifflin County, 3:30
Harrisburg Academy at Middletown, 4
EAGLES 4, COLTS 1
Singles 1: Nora Esack (Cumberland Valley) def. Ana Arensdorf (Cedar Cliff), 6-1, 6-2
Singles 2: Emily Leach (CV) def. Lauren Giovagnoli (CC), 6-1, 6-2
Singles 3: Varnika Udhayakumar (CV) def. Richelle Smith (CC), 6-3, 6-0
Doubles 1: Kayla Cordero/Sydney Weyant (CC) def. Jaela Allen/Josette Gale (CV), 0-6, 6-2, 11-9
Doubles 2: Meghan Lamada/Ashley Ross (CV) def. Morgan Faranov/Brooke Over (CC), 6-0, 6-0
