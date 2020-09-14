 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 14
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis

Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 14

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;1-0

Harrisburg;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

CD East;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-1

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0

East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-0

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0

Trinity;0-0;0-0

Camp Hill;0-1;0-1

2020 HS Girls Tennis Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Monday, Sept. 14

Altoona at Mifflin County, 3:30

Bishop McDevitt 3, Camp Hill 2

Chambersburg at CD East, 4

Cumberland Valley 4, Cedar Cliff 1

Hershey at Central Dauphin, 4

Mechanicsburg at Northern, 4

Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 4

State College at Red Land, 4

Middletown at Susquehanna Twp., 4

James Buchanan at Trinity, 4

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Hollidaysburg at Mifflin County, 3:30

Harrisburg Academy at Middletown, 4

EAGLES 4, COLTS 1

Singles 1: Nora Esack (Cumberland Valley) def. Ana Arensdorf (Cedar Cliff), 6-1, 6-2

Singles 2: Emily Leach (CV) def. Lauren Giovagnoli (CC), 6-1, 6-2

Singles 3: Varnika Udhayakumar (CV) def. Richelle Smith (CC), 6-3, 6-0

Doubles 1: Kayla Cordero/Sydney Weyant (CC) def. Jaela Allen/Josette Gale (CV), 0-6, 6-2, 11-9

Doubles 2: Meghan Lamada/Ashley Ross (CV) def. Morgan Faranov/Brooke Over (CC), 6-0, 6-0

