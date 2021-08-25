Mechanicsburg girls tennis team dedicates season to longtime coach who died in May

“Before every match,” said Henderson, “we would always have him say, ‘Pat’s Cats.’ And then he would meow. It was just a funny tradition.”

It was Smith’s sense of humor, according to his players, that helped break up the physical and mental grind of the tennis season, whether it was through his sarcastic — but never mean-spirited — quips or the jokes he told while driving the team van to away matches.

“I think he made us more of a team through that,” Henderson said. “If he would start joking around with us, we’d all start joking around together. It made it more of a team setting.”

Smith’s also incorporated his sense of humor into to his tennis instructions, which endeared him, and the sport, to a younger generation.

“What we call the continental grip,” said Gayman, who helped Smith coach clubs and clinics at the youth level, “he would call it the ant-killer grip, and kids would take their rackets, and they would go around and try to kill ants. I even ask the girls today, ‘What grip do you use for a volley?’ And they’ll say, ‘The ant-killer grip.’ They remember that from Pat.”

In the heat of competition, Smith also knew when and how to help his sometimes-frustrated players ease their grip.