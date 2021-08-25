Mechanicsburg girls tennis team dedicates season to longtime coach who died in May

2:12 Meet the Team: Mechanicsburg boys tennis's Ben McCrea on funniest, most talented and most motivational teammates
Every time Patricia Kandrot traversed the Mechanicsburg High School parking lot, she said she saw the car in its usual spot, and she knew Pat Smith was out there, somewhere, on the tennis courts.
“Every time I’d drive by,” the Mechanicsburg junior and the Wildcats’ returning No. 1 singles player said, “his car would be out here. And every time I was here, he was out here, every single day, for hours and hours.”
Smith, Mechanicsburg’s girls coach for five years, the school’s boys coach for 13 years, and a staple in the Cumberland County tennis community for decades, died suddenly in May at age 74. While other teams prepared to return to a sense of normalcy after a pandemic-altered season in 2020, the Wildcats approached the season — scheduled to begin Thursday with a home opener against Northern — without their program’s most familiar face.
“He was always here,” said Helena Henderson, a sophomore who said she first picked up a racket under Smith’s guidance in seventh grade. “And he would always say hi to people. And, I swear, everyone who walked by knew who he was and everything.”
Smith was a coach for clubs and clinics for various age groups throughout the area. He skippered the Cedar Cliff girls team from 2008 through 2015. He taught the game as an instructor through Mechanicsburg Parks and Recreation and the Hershey Racquet Club. He was an ambassador for tennis, a calm, steady influence on the community.
For Kandrot and Henderson, two key returning players in the Mechanicsburg varsity lineup, he was the only coach they had ever known.
“He really got me into it,” said Kandrot, who first absorbed Smith’s instruction when she was 5 or 6. “He helped me begin, helped me get better, and he’s really helped me throughout my whole tennis career. He’s been, like, my only coach up until this past year. He’s taught me everything I know, basically.”
Todd Gayman coached the Mechanicsburg boys tennis team from 1999 through 2008. He stepped down before his daughter’s birth and handed the program over to Smith.
After Smith’s death, Gayman said he felt pulled to the Mechanicsburg courts.
“I just wanted to finish what Pat started,” Gayman said. “This is Pat’s team. I’m kind of filling in for Pat. That’s the way I see it. This is his group of kids. He’s worked with them for many years and developed a really nice program.”
The Wildcats varsity team only lost one player to graduation from last year. The relatively young roster went 2-11 last year with a 2-5 record in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division.
With an eye on improvement, Mechanicsburg plans to dedicate its season to the late coach, honoring Smith with a special uniform that features a Wildcat logo with a tennis ball with “Pat’s Cats” inscribed underneath.
“Before every match,” said Henderson, “we would always have him say, ‘Pat’s Cats.’ And then he would meow. It was just a funny tradition.”
It was Smith’s sense of humor, according to his players, that helped break up the physical and mental grind of the tennis season, whether it was through his sarcastic — but never mean-spirited — quips or the jokes he told while driving the team van to away matches.
“I think he made us more of a team through that,” Henderson said. “If he would start joking around with us, we’d all start joking around together. It made it more of a team setting.”
Smith’s also incorporated his sense of humor into to his tennis instructions, which endeared him, and the sport, to a younger generation.
“What we call the continental grip,” said Gayman, who helped Smith coach clubs and clinics at the youth level, “he would call it the ant-killer grip, and kids would take their rackets, and they would go around and try to kill ants. I even ask the girls today, ‘What grip do you use for a volley?’ And they’ll say, ‘The ant-killer grip.’ They remember that from Pat.”
In the heat of competition, Smith also knew when and how to help his sometimes-frustrated players ease their grip.
“Even if you’d lose the first set,” Kandrot said, “he’d still be like, ‘You can still win the second. You still have a chance.’ That was the big thing. He didn’t want us to get into our own heads about things.”
Smith also gave his time, staying after practice to help players who needed to hit a few more balls or helping them with particular parts of their game.
“He never talked about himself,” Henderson said. “It was always just about tennis.”
Smith pushed for the best from his players without compromising a love of the sport that he shared with them, just as he shared fruit snacks and ICEES, his sense of humor and his unique style of coaching.
In turn, the Wildcats hope to reflect Smith’s love, as well as his balance and his wisdom, in their play this season.
“I think just going out and giving 100% at every single match is a great way to honor him,” said Gayman, who still incorporates things he learned from Smith into his instructional regimen. “Win or lose, for the girls just to go out and play their hardest and dedicate themselves to pushing hard, I think, would be a testament to Pat.”
No matter the outcome, the players know it will take time to adjust.
“It is a lot different without him,” Kandrot said. “I still look for his car sometimes.”
