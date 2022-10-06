Local freshmen lead charge into 2022 Mid-Penn girls tennis tournament

Two local freshmen earned the top two seeds in the No. 1 singles draw for the Mid-Penn girls tennis tournament set to begin Thursday morning.

Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas has the No. 1 seed, and Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha occupies the No. 2 spot in the top-flight Class 3A singles bracket set to begin play at Central Dauphin East, which is scheduled to host the first two rounds of No. 1 and No. 2 singles, as well as the second round of No. 3 singles and the first round of District-qualifier doubles beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Dauphin is scheduled to host the first round of No. 3 singles and the first two rounds of No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

The tournament is scheduled to resume at CD East Friday with finals set for 1 p.m. Monday at CD East.

Srinivas is scheduled to face Red Land’s Makayla Elscheid in Thursday’s first round. Elscheid finished fourth in last year’s tournament. Meanwhile, Saha draws Susquehanna Township’s Jaimarie Hiraldo. Saha looks to become the second Wildcat freshman to make a run in as many years after Taryn Zerby reached the championship match last year, falling to Lower Dauphin’s Mikhaela Merca.

Hershey’s Angelina Berg and Palmyra’s Nitya Patel round out the top four seeds in the Class 3A singles championship bracket. The fop four finishers advance to the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Srinivas and Varnika Udhayakumar also have the No. 1 seed in the District qualifying doubles draw, and Cumberland Valley’s Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni have the top seed in the No. 1 doubles bracket.

In Class 2A

Trinity’s Katherine Domby, Camp Hill’s Mia Schreader and East Pennsboro’s Monica Nguyen have the top three seeds in the No. 1 singles bracket of the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A tournament set for Thursday and Friday morning at East Pennsboro at 8:30.

Nguyen draws James Buchanan’s Haley Harbold in the first brown with the winner advancing to face Schreader. Meanwhile, Domby awaits the winner of the first-round match between Bishop McDevitt’s Grace McDermott and Middletown’s Lena Emigh. The top three finishers in the singles bracket advance to the District 3 Class 2A singles tournament.

Other top seeds in Class 2A belong to Trinity’s Lauren Shook (No. 2 singles), Camp Hill’s Ava Sachs (No. 3 singles), Schreader and Abigail Ebel (district doubles), East Pennsboro’s Zoe Holbert and Madison Badali (No. 1 doubles) and East Pennsboro’s Ella Harter and Danica Miller (No. 2 doubles).