HS Tennis: Carlisle's Meg Ulrich chooses Macalester College for next step in tennis career

Ulrich was with Carlisle tennis team for four years, playing in the No. 1 singles spot that entire time.

In her junior season, she picked up Sentinel Player of the Year honors on the back of an undefeated season with the Thundering Herd. She also claimed the doubles champion crown at the Mid-Penn Class 3A championships in 2018, and 2019 with Olivia Gorak-Lacquement in her junior year and Sarah Guistwite in her senior year.