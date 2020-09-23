HS Girls Tennis: Youthful Mechanicsburg falls to Lower Dauphin, trying to make the most of condensed season

MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg girls tennis coach Pat Smith knows his young team would benefit from some additional days of practice during the week.
But he’s in the same boat as everyone else having to play a compressed schedule in a short timeframe due to a coronavirus pandemic that forced a delayed start to the season.
He knows what his inexperienced squad really needs is another full year under its collective belt.
“We’ve been dealing with it since the middle of summer when they allowed for voluntary workouts, so it doesn’t bother me,” Smith said. “I just know what it is. I have a very young team, so a lot of additional training would probably help. But really, my team needs a whole year of experience.”
That greenness and inconsistency were on display Wednesday afternoon as the visiting Lower Dauphin Falcons bested the Wildcats 4-1.
Although doubles were settled pretty quickly with Lower Dauphin (4-2, 2-1 Keystone) efficiently handling Mechanicsburg in both, the singles contests were much closer than what appears in the final tally. There was a moment in time on all three courts when the matches could have gone the Wildcats’ way.
Despite being down 5-2, No. 1 Patricia Kandrot and the Falcons’ Michaela Merca played a long point with countless deuces before Merca served up an ace with the advantage to win the first set. At the same time, Ashley Nolan regrouped after an early deficit to win 6-4, while No. 3 Danielle Martin was locked in a back-and-forth battle with Natalie Bennett as their first set went into a tiebreaker.
If Kandrot could have outlasted Merca, the momentum could have shifted. If the southpaw Martin could have strung together a couple of winners, the set may have belonged to her. A point here or there and the outcome could have been very different for Mechanicsburg (2-5, 2-3 Keystone).
But Smith’s positive reinforcement and approach to the season have helped the girls’ attitudes remain upbeat through the fall sports season’s emotional roller coaster.
“We’re playing for next year,” Smith said. “I have most of my team coming back, so a lot of it will be getting experience. I’ve been doing this for so long now. I know what the score is and what’s going to happen. I’m not overly anxious about what is happening.
“They’re doing pretty well. They’re handling it. I don’t think they’re overly tired. They might be a little bit mentally fatigued just having to play match after match.”
After dropping the first set, Kandrot mustered little response to Merca in the second, getting blanked 6-0.
“I’m really concerned with how I play rather than if I win or not,” Kandrot said. “I want to hit good shots and be playing my best.”
The lone Wildcats victory on the day came from Nolan, a first-year varsity player. She overcame a 3-0 hole to top Chloe Hsing Smith 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 2 singles match.
“I typically play worse at the start getting used to your opponent’s serves and how they hit,” Nolan said. “Instead of trying to hit hard shots, I just tried to keep the ball in play hoping for an unforced error in the rallies.”
Bethany Bonham and Emily Brubaker topped Ellie Shoff and Fayth Truong in the first doubles pairing as Chloe Krasley and Emma Dickinson defeated Helena Henderson and Jessica Chan in the second.
