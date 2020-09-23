HS Girls Tennis: Youthful Mechanicsburg falls to Lower Dauphin, trying to make the most of condensed season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg girls tennis coach Pat Smith knows his young team would benefit from some additional days of practice during the week.

But he’s in the same boat as everyone else having to play a compressed schedule in a short timeframe due to a coronavirus pandemic that forced a delayed start to the season.

He knows what his inexperienced squad really needs is another full year under its collective belt.

“We’ve been dealing with it since the middle of summer when they allowed for voluntary workouts, so it doesn’t bother me,” Smith said. “I just know what it is. I have a very young team, so a lot of additional training would probably help. But really, my team needs a whole year of experience.”

That greenness and inconsistency were on display Wednesday afternoon as the visiting Lower Dauphin Falcons bested the Wildcats 4-1.

Although doubles were settled pretty quickly with Lower Dauphin (4-2, 2-1 Keystone) efficiently handling Mechanicsburg in both, the singles contests were much closer than what appears in the final tally. There was a moment in time on all three courts when the matches could have gone the Wildcats’ way.