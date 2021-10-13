 Skip to main content
HS Girls Tennis

HS Girls Tennis: Trinity wins District 3 Class 2A team tournament opener

Camp Hill Trinity Tennis 3

Trinity's Brinley Orris returns a serve during her match against Camp Hill's Emma Chaplin in a Mid-Penn Colonial match on Monday afternoon at Siebert Park in Camp Hill.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The District Class 2A Girls Team Tennis Championships opened Wednesday.

No. 2 Trinity topped No. 7 West York in he first round of the District 3 Class 2A Girls Team Tennis Championships Wednesday at RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster.

Brinley Orris and Grace Verano earned wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, and Grace Hubbard and Katherine Domby won their No. 2 doubles match to give the Shamrocks (16-1) at 3-1 win.

Trinity advances to the semifinals, facing No. 3 Wyomissing Monday at Hershey Racquet Club at 3:30 p.m.

The Spartans defeated No. 6 seeded Camp Hill 3-2 Wednesday at Hershey Racquet Club. Camp Hill's Abigail Ebel topped Kathryn Masano in No. 3 singles 6-2, 2-6, 12-10 while the Lions' Eleanor Yale notched the other win with Wyomissing’s Aly Saad pulling out due to an injury.

Conrad Weiser and Kennard Dale also advanced to the district semifinals Monday with 3-0 wins over Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Country Day.

District singles draw: District 3 released the brackets for its singles tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club. In Class 3A, Mechanicsburg’s Taryn Zerby, the Mid-Penn’s runner-up, is set to face Allison Evans of Elizabethtown in the first round while Red Land’s Makayla Elscheid draws Manheim Township’s Avery Palandjian.

In Class 2A, Trinity’s Rieg draws Berks Catholic’s Abby Schnatz while East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman meets Eastern York’s Evelyn Whiteside.

