HS Girls Tennis: Trinity falls to Wyomissing in Class 2A team semifinals

Trinity won a pair of singles matches Monday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club, but with two doubles wins and the tiebreaker, a 43-38 edge in overall games won, Wyomissing survived the Class 2A team tennis semifinals and advanced to the championship scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hershey against Conrad Weiser.

With the loss, the No. 2-seeded Shamrocks (16-2) face No. 4 Kennard-Dale in a third-place match scheduled for Wednesday at noon at Lancaster's RCW Athletic Club.

Trinity's Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook earned a three-set win at No. 1 doubles, outlasting Wyomissing's Ananya Rai and Hadley Lynch, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Meanwhile, Trinity's Grace Hubbard and Katherine Domby topped Wyomissing's Charlotte Reedy and Cece Banco, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

But the Spartans (14-1) sweapt the singles. Elise Wang defeated Trinity's Brinley Orris 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 2 singles match while Kathryn Masano defeated the Shamrocks' Grace Verano 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles bout.

The No. 1 singles match between Trinity's Sadie Rieg and Wyomissing's Aly Saad was not contested due to a double medical forfeit.

In the Class 3A team tournament, Cumberland Valley is set to face New Oxford in the semifinal round scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

