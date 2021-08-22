HS Girls Tennis Preview: Heavy hearts, high hopes for 2021 season

Leading the charge is senior Natalie O’Neill, the other half of the Mid-Penn doubles silver medalists and the conference’s Singles 2 champion. Carlisle’s roster also features experienced players in Olivia Myers, Macy Barnhart, Neena Dom and Lilly Puher, as well as freshman addition Callie Culbertson. The depth should help Carlisle in its attempt to contend in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth division.

3. Expanded postseason

One of last season’s pandemic-related wrinkles was a smaller postseason with only Mid-Penn champions advancing to district singles and doubles tournaments, and a district team tournament that only featured the top four teams in each classification.

Officials expect the postseason to return to a more familiar format in October with a District Three field of 16 singles and 16 doubles teams in each classification bracket, and at least eight teams qualifying for each team tournament.

Cumberland Valley (sixth in Class 3A), East Pennsboro (fifth in Class 2A) and Trinity (sixth in Class 2A) all would have advanced to District Three team tournament last season.

4. Eagles aim for repeat