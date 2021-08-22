HS Girls Tennis Preview: Heavy hearts, high hopes for 2021 season

After navigating through the 2020 season – enduring pandemic-related schedule disruptions and team shutdowns – local girls tennis teams and players found postseason success.
With a new season scheduled to begin Monday amid hopes of more consistent play and a more consistent schedule, the players and teams in and around Cumberland County seek to secure team titles and individual accolades.
Here are four things to know about the upcoming girls tennis season:
1. Heavy hearts and new faces
Longtime coach Pat Smith, a staple in the Cumberland County tennis community, died unexpectedly at age 74 in May. Smith was Mechanicsburg’s girls head coach for the last five seasons. He also coached the Wildcat boys and spent nine seasons as the Cedar Cliff girls coach. Mechanicsburg, under Todd Gayman, have dedicated their upcoming season to his memory.
Gayman, a former Mechanicsburg boys coach, is one of three new head coaches this season, joining Kaitlyn Russell, who succeeds Pat Gahr at Cedar Cliff, and Todd Seltzer, who takes over for longtime coach Lee Wilson at Northern.
2. New No. 1 in Carlisle
Carlisle’s Sarah Guistwite capped her prep career with a second straight run to the District Three Class 3A singles final, a Mid-Penn singles title and a silver medal in Mid-Penn doubles. With Guistwite graduated, the Thundering Herd looks to continue its recent string of success.
Leading the charge is senior Natalie O’Neill, the other half of the Mid-Penn doubles silver medalists and the conference’s Singles 2 champion. Carlisle’s roster also features experienced players in Olivia Myers, Macy Barnhart, Neena Dom and Lilly Puher, as well as freshman addition Callie Culbertson. The depth should help Carlisle in its attempt to contend in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth division.
3. Expanded postseason
One of last season’s pandemic-related wrinkles was a smaller postseason with only Mid-Penn champions advancing to district singles and doubles tournaments, and a district team tournament that only featured the top four teams in each classification.
Officials expect the postseason to return to a more familiar format in October with a District Three field of 16 singles and 16 doubles teams in each classification bracket, and at least eight teams qualifying for each team tournament.
Cumberland Valley (sixth in Class 3A), East Pennsboro (fifth in Class 2A) and Trinity (sixth in Class 2A) all would have advanced to District Three team tournament last season.
4. Eagles aim for repeat
While Cumberland Valley landed short of a district playoff berth as a team, the Eagles managed to wrap their talons around an outright title in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division. The senior tandem of Nora Esack, a Mid-Penn singles semifinalist last year, and Emily Leach, are two of the top returning players for head coach Nick Mallos’ club.
5. Colonial conquerors
East Pennsboro and Trinity shared the Mid-Penn Colonial crown a year ago. The Panthers lost their top two players in Ava Lewis and McKenna Nugent, but Bella Heckman, the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A Singles 2, returns to aid the title defense. Senior Sadie Reig tops the Shamrocks’ lineup.
The two teams are scheduled to clash Sept. 15 in Camp Hill and Oct. 1 in Enola.
Among the teams looking to unseat the co-champions is Camp Hill and its lineup led by Emma Chaplin, a Mid-Penn Class 2A singles semifinalist last year.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross