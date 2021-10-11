HS Girls Tennis: Mechanicsburg's Zerby, Kandrot win Mid-Penn doubles title

Kandrot had taken a 6-3, 6-3 decision over Palmyra’s Brynn McCafferty in the 2 singles final.

“In my first set,” Kandrot said, “I wasn’t playing to the best of my ability. I feel like in the second set, I was hitting harder shots instead of just hitting back.”

Esack and Leach bounced back from the first-set loss to Zerby and Kandrot, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the second set.

“I go point by point,” Zerby said. “I really focus and say, ‘OK, I need to get this next point.’ And then I focus on the game.”

After Cumberland Valley had taken a 40-love lead in the fifth game, the point-by-point mentality helped the Wildcats mount a comeback, cutting the lead to 3-1 and planting the seeds of a second-set victory and conference gold.

The Wildcats had dedicated their season to Pat Smith, the longtime Mechanicsburg coach who died in May.

“I’m really glad that we both won medals and did really well this year," Kandrot said. "I think Pat would be really happy with how well we did.”

Zerby mines singles silver