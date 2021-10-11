HS Girls Tennis: Mechanicsburg's Zerby, Kandrot win Mid-Penn doubles title

HARRISBURG — Up a set in the district doubles final on the final day of the Mid-Penn Championships at Central Dauphin East Monday afternoon, Mechanicsburg’s Taryn Zerby and Patricia Kandrot had endured a long, competitive day of tennis.
Cumberland Valley’s Nora Esack and Emily Leach were threatening to make it longer and more competitive for the Wildcats duo, who had each participated in a singles final earlier in the afternoon.
But after falling behind in the second set, 4-1, Zerby, the conference's Class 3A singles runner-up, and Kandrot, the No. 2 singles champion, won six of the next seven games to clinch a 6-3, 7-5 victory, the Mid-Penn’s district doubles title and the conference’s top seed in the District 3 doubles tournament scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at Hershey Racquet Club.
“We had a better mentality,” Zerby said of the latter stages of the match. "We were not playing the greatest in the first couple games.”
“We just needed go for our shots more,” Kandrot said.
The Wildcats had taken the first set, winning the final three games after they had gone back and forth with the Eagles to split the first six.
“It was pretty rough,” said Zerby, who was still shaking off the fatigue from a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 loss to Lower Dauphin’s Mikhaela Merca in the singles final. “I wasn’t feeling the best physically after the three-setter. Patricia kind of carried me through the first set, and then I started feeling better through the second set.”
Kandrot had taken a 6-3, 6-3 decision over Palmyra’s Brynn McCafferty in the 2 singles final.
“In my first set,” Kandrot said, “I wasn’t playing to the best of my ability. I feel like in the second set, I was hitting harder shots instead of just hitting back.”
Esack and Leach bounced back from the first-set loss to Zerby and Kandrot, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the second set.
“I go point by point,” Zerby said. “I really focus and say, ‘OK, I need to get this next point.’ And then I focus on the game.”
After Cumberland Valley had taken a 40-love lead in the fifth game, the point-by-point mentality helped the Wildcats mount a comeback, cutting the lead to 3-1 and planting the seeds of a second-set victory and conference gold.
The Wildcats had dedicated their season to Pat Smith, the longtime Mechanicsburg coach who died in May.
“I’m really glad that we both won medals and did really well this year," Kandrot said. "I think Pat would be really happy with how well we did.”
Zerby mines singles silver
Zerby had taken 4-1 leads in each of the first two sets of her singles final against Merca. The Mechanicsburg freshman held off Merca’s comeback attempt in the first set, but the Lower Dauphin senior overtook her in the second set and carried the momentum into the third. She credited her coach, Peggy Long, with helping her shake off the first-set nerves.
“She encouraged me and gave me self-confidence,” Merca said. “She always gets my hopes up whenever I lose the first set.”
Meanwhile, Zerby felt the physical and mental fatigue set in as her opponent applied pressure.
“My body started giving out,” Zerby said. “I was really tired, and I couldn’t figure out what to do. She got everything back. She was playing really, really well.”
Hershey’s Abigail Berg defeated Red Land’s Makayla Elsheid for third place in the singles bracket and a higher seed in the District 3 singles tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Doubles winners
Also in doubles, Palmyra’s Nitya Patel and McCafferty outlasted Carlisle’s Natalie O’Neill and Rory Ade for third place in the district qualifying bracket, and Northern’s Madeline White and Jocelyn Valdez defeated Lower Dauphin’s Merca and Maddie Foreman, 6-7, 7-3, 6-3, for fifth place.
In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Cumberland Valley’s Megha Lomada and Varnika Udhayakumar remained unbeaten as a team with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Hershey’s Alicia Xie and Claire Tian.
“We had a great season,” Udhayakumar said. “We’re pretty good friends, too, so it was fun, and it was also very rewarding.”
The Eagles dropped the first four games of the first set but adjusted to improve to 18-0.
“One of the girls hit really good slices,” Lomada said, “and we weren’t able to adjust to that in the beginning. In the next two sets, we moved up every time to receive those slices.”
The pair has at least one more chance to share the court when No. 3 Cumberland Valley faces No. 6 Hempfield in the first round of the District 3 team tournament scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Hershey Racquet Club.
