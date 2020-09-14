 Skip to main content
HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Northern sweeps past Mechanicsburg
HS Girls Tennis Highlights

HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Northern sweeps past Mechanicsburg

  • Northern shut out Mechanicsburg 5-0 in its first match of the season Monday. Northern's Lindsey Johnson won 6-0, 6-2 against Ashley Nolan in Singles 2, while Haylee Taylor got the 6-0, 6-3 win in Singles 3.

