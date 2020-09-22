HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Mechanicsburg sweeps singles matches to get back to .500 in division

- Mechanicsburg won all three singles matches to secure a 4-1 victory Tuesday over Red Land. Red Land tried to fight back with a 6-0, 6-0 win in No. 1 doubles with Allison Lonkart and Paige Bittner picking up the Patriots lone win. Patricia Kandrot, Ashley Nolan and Danielle Martin were the three Wildcats to win their singles matches, all in straight sets. Ellie Shoff and Fayth Truong won the No. 2 doubles for Mechanicsburg, which is back to .500 in Mid-Penn Keystone play.
- Camp Hill defeated Bishop McDevitt in a close-fought match with a 3-2 victory. Emma Chaplin and Eleanor Yale picked up straight-set wins in No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively. Bishop McDevitt took the No. 3 singles victory and No. 1 doubles win. No. 2 doubles pairing Elizabeth Freed and Emma Trogner was the decisive point for the Lions with a 6-3, 6-3 win.
HS Girls Tennis: Carlisle upset by Cumberland Valley right before season put on pause due to district COVID-19 concerns
