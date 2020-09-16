HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Eva Lewis, East Pennsboro win opener; Cedar Cliff rebounds with win

- East Pennsboro opened its season strong with a 5-0 sweep of James Buchanan thanks to straight-set wins in all five matches. Ava Lewis won a spotless 6-0, 6-0 match against Kierra Griffith in Singles 1 on Wednesday. Bella Heckman and Monica Nguyen also won, dropping just three games combined.
- Cedar Cliff bounced back from Monday's loss, popping Mifflin County 4-1. Lauren Giovagnoli claimed the Singles 1 victory 6-3, 7-5, and Ana Arensdorf won Singles 2 6-2, 6-2. The Colts' doubles pairs also won.
- Camp Hill squeeze out a tight 3-2 win over Middletown thanks to a pair of singles victories by Elainor Yale (6-2, 6-3) and Abigail Ebel (6-1, 6-1). The Doubles 2 pairing of Elizabeth Freed and Emma Trogner clinched it over Katie Yoder and Lucia Caretti 7-6 (2), 6-2.
- Madeline White swept Chambersburg's Sarah Vessah 6-2, 6-2 to give Northern a 5-0 victory. Lindsey Johnson and Halee Taylor also won in straight sets.
