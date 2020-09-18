HS Girls Tennis Highlights: East Pennsboro sweeps past Camp Hill; Cedar Cliff, Northern nab wins

- East Pennsboro swept past Camp Hill Friday with Ava Lewis starting off strong in Singles 1 with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep. Bella Heckman tallied a win in Singles 2 6-2, 6-4, while Monica Nguyen got the 6-3, 6-3 win in Singles 3.
- Cedar Cliff got the 4-1 win over Red Land. Makayla Elschied got the win 6-0, 6-2 in Singles 1, but it was all Colts after that. Ana Arensdorf got the 6-1, 6-4 win in Singles 2, while the Doubles 2 duo of Brooke Over and Natalie Delavan got the 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
- Northern defeated Central Dauphin in a close one 3-2. Lindsey Johnson got the 6-4, 6-3 win in Singles 2, while Haleyy Taylor got the 6-2, 6-1 win in Singles 3.
