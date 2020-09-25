 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley rolls past Chambersburg; Cedar Cliff sweeps CD East
HS Girls Tennis Highlights

HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley rolls past Chambersburg; Cedar Cliff sweeps CD East

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Cumberland Valley dropped Chambersburg 4-1 Friday. Nora Esack got things started for the Eagles with a 6-1, 6-1 win in Singles 1, while the Doubles 2 duo of Megha Lomada and Ashley Ross got the clean sweep 6-0, 6-0.
  • Cedar Cliff rolled past CD East 5-0. Lauren Giovagnoli tallied the 6-1, 6-1 win in Singles 1, while Ana Arensdorf got the win in Singles 2 6-1, 6-0. 
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News