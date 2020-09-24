HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley rolls; East Pennsboro beats Trinity in battle of unbeatens

- Cumberland Valley rolled to a 5-0 victory Thursday over CD East, dropping just five games all afternoon. Nora Esack (Singles 1) and Varnika Udhayakumar (Singles 3) both won by 6-0, 6-0 margins.
- Ava Lewis's 6-0, 6-0 victory in Singles 1 set the tone in East Pennsboro's 4-1 win over Trinity and in the process handed the Panthers sole possession of the Mid-Penn Colonial lead. Lewis topped Sadie King as the Panthers (6-0, 6-0) swept the singles matches. The Shamrocks' (5-1, 5-1) lone win came in Doubles 2, with Aubrey Quagliani and Mary Will claiming a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory.
- Cedar Cliff rebounded from a tough loss Wednesday to rout Chambersburg 5-0. Lauren Giovagnoli had a stiff challenge in Singles 1 but topped Sarah Vessah 4-6, 6-2, 10-8. Ana Arensdorf and Richelle Smith had slightly easier straight-set victories.
- Madeline White topped Olivia Kahley 6-1, 6-2 to help Northern to a 4-1 victory over Mifflin County. Lindsey Johnson and Halee Taylor also won their singles matches.
