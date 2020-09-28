HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Chambersburg hands Carlisle tight loss; Camp Hill, Northern pull out victories

- Carlisle's first match back since last week's district-wide shutdown for COVID-19 ended in a 3-2 loss to Chambersburg on Monday. Sarah Guistwite (6-0, 6-0) and Natalie O'Neille had (6-1, 6-1) had little trouble winning the top two singles matches, but straight-set losses in Singles 3 and both doubles matches doomed the Thundering Herd (2-2, 1-2 Commonwealth).
- Camp Hill's Emma Chaplin lost her Singles 1 matchup, but the Lions rallied around her in the other four matches to beat Middletown 4-1. Eleanor Yale (6-3, 6-2) and Abigail Ebel (6-1, 6-0) both posted straight-set victories.
- Similarly, Northern also won its bottom two singles matches and both doubles to top Lower Dauphin 4-1. Madeline White's Singles 1 loss was avenged by Lindsey Johnson (6-4, 6-3) and Halee Taylor (6-1, 6-1) in Singles 2 and 3, respectively.
