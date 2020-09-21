HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Carlisle wins on the road for second win; Northern, Camp Hill cruise

- Carlisle had little trouble Monday in its second match of the season, handing Cedar Cliff a 4-1 loss. The Thundering Herd moved to 2-0 on the young season behind singles wins from Sarah Guistwite (6-2, 6-0), Natalie O'Neill (6-1, 6-1) and Rory Ade (6-1, 6-0). The Colts' lone victory came in Doubles 2, a 6-1, 6-2 finish for Kayla Cordero and Sydney Weyant.
- Camp Hill also cruised past James Buchanan 4-1, the only defeat coming in Singles 1. Eleanor Yale (6-1, 6-0) and Abigail Ebel (6-1, 6-3) won in straight sets in the other singles matches.
- Northern blanked Red Land 5-0 to improve to 4-1 (2-1 Keystone). The largest victory came in Doubles 2, where Faith Murray and Abbi Johnson won 6-1, 6-0. Lindsey Johnson claimed the Singles 1 match against Makayla Elscheid 6-3, 6-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!