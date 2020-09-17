HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Carlisle rolls past Mifflin County; East Pennsboro, Camp Hill pick up wins

- Carlisle notched the 4-1 win over Mifflin County Thursday with Sarah Guistwite (Singles 1) and Natalie O'Neill (Singles 2) opening the match with sweeps 6-0, 6-0. Rory Ade rounded out singles with a Singles 3 win 6-1, 6-1.
- East Pennsboro's Ava Lewis won her Singles 1 match 6-0, 6-0 to lead off a solid showing from the Panthers and a win against Middletown 4-1. Bella Heckman won Singles 2 6-0, 6-1 for the Panthers and both doubles duos won their matches.
- Camp Hill swept past Susquehanna Township 5-0. Abigail Evel swept her Singles 3 match 6-0, 6-0 and Eleanor Yale won Singles 2 6-1, 6-1. The Doubles 2 duo of Ella Jack and Emma Guerin won 6-0, 6-0.
- Cedar Cliff fell in a close one 3-2 to Lower Dauphin. Richelle Smith won her Singles 3 match 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 and Doubles 1 duo of Kayla Cordero and Sydney Weyant won 6-2, 6-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!