HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Carlisle rolls past Mifflin County; East Pennsboro, Camp Hill pick up wins
HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Carlisle rolls past Mifflin County; East Pennsboro, Camp Hill pick up wins

  • Carlisle notched the 4-1 win over Mifflin County Thursday with Sarah Guistwite (Singles 1) and Natalie O'Neill (Singles 2) opening the match with sweeps 6-0, 6-0. Rory Ade rounded out singles with a Singles 3 win 6-1, 6-1. 
  • East Pennsboro's Ava Lewis won her Singles 1 match 6-0, 6-0 to lead off a solid showing from the Panthers and a win against Middletown 4-1. Bella Heckman won Singles 2 6-0, 6-1 for the Panthers and both doubles duos won their matches.
  • Camp Hill swept past Susquehanna Township 5-0. Abigail Evel swept her Singles 3 match 6-0, 6-0 and Eleanor Yale won Singles 2 6-1, 6-1. The Doubles 2 duo of Ella Jack and Emma Guerin won 6-0, 6-0.
  • Cedar Cliff fell in a close one 3-2 to Lower Dauphin. Richelle Smith won her Singles 3 match 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 and Doubles 1 duo of Kayla Cordero and Sydney Weyant won 6-2, 6-1.
